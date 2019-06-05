Tweed Domino's gears up for State of Origin

DOMINO'S pizza in Tweed Heads has been doing plenty of its own preparation for State of Origin as it gears up for what is the store's biggest night of the year.

In a recent poll by the food giant, 55 per cent of customers chose pizza as their 'meal of choice' for Origin, with Domino's CEO Nick Knight claiming their stores are often twice as busy than a typical Wednesday night.

"Origin Game one was the busiest night of the year for our Queensland and New South Wales stores last year, with barbecue meatlovers the biggest seller across both states,” he said.

"It's a challenging night because in addition to the sheer quantity of pizzas going out the doors, most people are keen for delivery in a precise window - either around kick-off, or at half-time.”

Mr Knight said the preparation for Wednesday's game had kicked off weeks ago, with stores ordering extra ingredients, hiring and training new team members and rostering up to handle the rush.

"Just like the players, it's all about the preparation our stores put in ahead of the game,” he said.

"However, due to the popularity of pizza for game night, we strongly encourage customers to get in early and pre-order.”

Mr Knight said a new pizza checker which uses artificial intelligence to analyse whether a pizza is up to scratch would be a crucial team member during the series and was like a "co-pilot that assists staff to make better pizzas”.

The new AI uses a camera above the pizza to assess its quality and sends the store manager the results, while also notifying the customer if the pizza needs to be re-made.

This year New South Wales will be defending more than one title, with Domino's New South Wales stores selling three per cent more pizzas than its Queensland stores across the last Origin series.