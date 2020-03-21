Menu
The Tweed Dragons womens dragon boat team were victorious at the Queensland State Championships on the Sunshine Coast. Pic: SUPPLIED
Sport

Tweed dragon boat score at state champions

bob anthony
21st Mar 2020 4:30 AM

TWEED Dragons have taken the time to reflect on a successful weekend campaign at the Queensland State Dragon Boat Championship on the Sunshine Coast.

The team scored one gold and six silver medals in, at times, adverse weather conditions.

The gold medal was won in the Womens Senior B standard boat 200m.

The weekend was an opportunity for new paddlers to experience racing at a high level for the first time.

All the new paddlers returned home with at least one medal.

The coaching team at Tweed Dragons are eagerly looking forward to an increase in the training regime with the National titles next month.

Tweed Dragons welcome new members to come and try.

Training is held behind Seagulls at West Tweed on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 7.45am and Tuesday and Thursday nights at 6.15pm. All times are NSW.

