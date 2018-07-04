Tweed Dragons bound for Hungary

COMMITTED CREW: The Tweed Dragons Boat Club are off to the World Club Crew Championship in Szeged, Hungary, where local paddlers will compete against teams from around the world.

Scott Powick

THE Tweed Dragons Boat Club will be paddling on a wave of confidence when they head to the World Club Crew Championships in Szeged, Hungary next week to compete against the best club teams from around the world.

Spearheaded by star paddler Mark McKenzie, who represented Australia at January's World Championships in China, Tweed Dragons took home two gold and four bronze medals earlier this year at the Australian National Championships held at Lake Kawana on the Sunshine Coast.

Also at the national titles, Tweed Dragons paired with neighbouring club, Mount Warning, to represent Southern Queensland in the State versus State competition, winning two further gold medals and one silver.

Dragon boating, one of the oldest sports in the world, originated more than 2000 years ago in China.

A dragon boat is long (approximately 12 metres), narrow and powered by 10 or 20 paddlers.

Tweed Dragons fly out for Szeged on July 14 and will compete against teams in the Senior B Mixed category for ages 50-59.

Dragon boating is a fun and social sport that is great for fitness, and the Tweed Dragons are always looking for new members.

The club's winter training days are Thursday at 5pm and Saturday at 8am.