Tweed Dragons take seven-medal haul

Dragon Boat: The Tweed Dragon Boat club has completed its most successful Queensland State Title in the club's history.

The Tweed Dragons secured seven medals at the championships, including two golds.

Dragon boat racing is a canoe-style sport, competed in large boats with teams which can be in excess of 20.

The Senior C-grade over-60s team won both gold medals, in the 500m and 2km events.

Along with the other five medals - three silvers and two bronze - the club is now preparing for the national championships later this year.

Tweed Dragons member Geoff Holdsworth said the club was wanting to build on their success.

"These results are a fantastic reward for the whole club and a testament to the commitment of our paddlers, coaching team and the support from the committee,” Holdsworth said.

"The club's focus now turns to Canberra next month for the National titles which is also a qualifier for the World Title to be held in France in 2020.

"The club has now returned to training with renewed confidence that they can perform at the highest level and do the club, its sponsors and the entire region, proud.”