Tweed driver caught more than four times over

A MAN from Tweed Heads South allegedly stumbled out of his vehicle before returning a reading more than four times over the legal drink driving limit.

The 45-year-old had been travelling west on Dry Dock Rd when police attempted to stop him.

The man initially refused police requests to stop before eventually pulling over outside the Colonial Tweed Caravan Park and returning a reading of 0.210.

He was charged with high range drink driving, had his licence suspended and is due in court on August 7.