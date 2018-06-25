Tweed drivers to take control of road strategy

THE community is invited to give feedback on the Tweed's future road networks to ensure traffic doesn't become a major headache.

The draft Tweed Road Development Strategy is currently on public exhibition and recommends a total of 51 road infrastructure upgrades to be actioned over the next 30 years, including Kirkwood Rd and Kennedy Dr, Tweed Heads.

Tweed Shire Council's roads manager Danny Rose said the draft strategy targeted potential problem areas across the shire that needed to be addressed sooner rather than later.

"Our current road works program in the Tweed Road Development strategy is up to $500 million, so we're refining that and reviewing that in co-ordination with Roads and Maritime Services,” he said.

"We're all aware of the current traffic issues around the Tweed, mainly they surface around getting on and off the M1 which forms the spine of mostly what we do around the Tweed.

"If we do nothing, we pretty much know what will happen - the congestion on the M1 will choke up on the border.

"That congestion that happens all the way up on the lower Gold Coast comes down into the Tweed and we'll have a lot of congestion that comes down near Kingscliff and Tweed Coast Rd.”

Mr Rose said it was important people shared their thoughts on the draft strategy, as they would help the council with its planning around major projects such as Tweed Valley Hospital.

"We're towards the end of the process and much of the strategy had been completed when the Tweed Valley Hospital was announced, so that's not a major component of the strategy,” he said.

"However, a big part of the strategy was getting consultants on board who have done a lot of work on the Gold Coast and Tweed. We've got a very detailed traffic model that ties in with the Pacific Highway and the Gold Coast.

"So, when things like the hospital come up we now have the ability to test those and see if we need to tweak the strategy in years to come.”

To view the draft strategy, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au. Feedback closes on July 3.