SO DRY: Murwillumbah needs a huge downpour of rain to no longer be ‘moisture deficient’. Picture: File
News

TWEED DROUGHT: We are drier than Casino

Michael Doyle
24th Sep 2019 1:00 PM
THE drought gripping the Tweed means residents need to be more prepared for bushfires as summer approaches.

Fire fighters across northern NSW and southern Queensland have been battling blazes for the past month, with properties being damaged and many more under threat.

Rural fire fighters in the Tweed are bracing for a busy summer, with Murwillumbah currently in the grip of a water crisis described as extreme.

Murwillumbah is currently rated 10 (the highest score) on the drought scale, and has recorded a moisture deficiency in the ground worse than an inland neighbour.

On Tuesday the Field Moisture Index, used by the Rural Fire Service, has Murwillumbah needing 157mm of water to no longer be considered 'moisture deficient'.

 

Rural Fire Service Murwillumbah Superintendant Dave Cook.
Any score over 100 is considered extreme according to Murwillumbah's Rural Fire superintendent, Dave Cook.

"For comparison, Casino, which is considered usually to be drier than we are on the coast, has an index of 119 - we are going to need some significant rain," he said.

"The Far North Coast is suffering extremely dry conditions at the moment and we have restricted fire permits for essential, urgent agriculture.

"All other permits at this stage are suspended until further notice."

In light of the recent bushfires across the region and the expected blazes over the coming months, now is the time to get a survival plan in place and prepare according to Sup Int Cook.

"People should be aware to have a bushfire survival plan and there are templates on the RFS website," he said.

"People should clear around their property of rubbish and debris - there is an app called Fires Near Me which gives them up-to-date information about where fires are in relation to where they are.

"Act now - clear around your house, your gutters and have a plan."

