Tweed drug dealers 'put on notice'

CRACKING DOWN: Tweed Police say drug dealers have been "put on notice” following an increase in cocaine and ecstasy trafficking. Maksym Rudek

MORE drug dealers are being locked up by Tweed police as latest crime figures show some offences rising by up to 200 per cent.

According to the NSW Recorded Crime Statistics quarterly figures for June 2018, cocaine trafficking in the Tweed region has increased by 200 per cent in the year to June.

Ecstasy trafficking offences have also increased by 108 per cent, while possession of methamphetamine (or ice) has seen a 48 per cent rise.

Theft from motor vehicles is also increasing with a whopping 437 offences over the past year, 62 more than the same time last year.

More cars are being stolen with 176 motor vehicle thefts in total, 20 more than last year.

The new data comes just a month after Tweed police and the Casuarina community agreed to work together to tackle an ongoing crime spree in the area which has seen a significant increase in thefts from motor vehicles and homes.

Receiving and handling stolen goods offences have also increased by 20 per cent and is up eight per cent over a five-year period.

But it's not all bad news, with five-year trends showing domestic violence, assault and break and enter offences are all down nearly 10 per cent since July 2013.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said Tweed police were using all their resources available to tackle crime.

"Police are making more arrests, we're out there and working with the Queensland police and using all resources available and doing drug dog operations,” he said.

"If people bring drugs into our area they will be actively targeted, there's no place in our community for illicit drugs, they're the leading causes of crime and unemployment.”

He said publicity campaigns raising awareness about domestic violence had helped lower the number of offences, while Tweed police were working closely with the community to tackle theft offences.

"We've locked up numerous offenders for break and enter and steal offences, it's something we stay on all the time and we target offenders who commit crime within our community and arrest them,” he said.

"We work really closely with the community, we do get spikes in theft offences so we can't rest on our laurels and need to continue targeting hotspot locations and serial offenders.”