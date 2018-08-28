Tweed drug deaths increase by 163 per cent: Report

WORRYING: Opioids such as heroin have claimed the most lives in the Tweed.

DRUG-related deaths in the Tweed have doubled in the past four years as the community comes to grips with what has been described as an "overdose crisis”.

According to Australia's Annual Overdose Report, produced by the Penington Institute, 50 people died in the Tweed region between 2012 and 2016, compared to 19 deaths from 2002 to 2006.

Penington Institute Chief Executive John Ryan said the number of drug-related deaths in the Tweed was "rapidly escalating”.

"Few regions in Australia have seen such a marked increase in drug overdose deaths as Tweed Heads and neighbouring towns,” he said.

"From 2001 to 2016, the drug type claiming the most lives in the area is unsurprisingly opioids such as codeine, heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl.”

The new report revealed sleeping and anxiety tablets, also known as benzos, have become a hidden epidemic among Australians.

Common drugs in the benzo category include valium, xanax and clonazepam.

The data shows benzo-related deaths in regional NSW over the past 10 years have increased from 17 in 2008 to 55 in 2018, a 223 per cent rise.

In Australia, the number of deaths involving benzos has jumped from 812 (2002-2006) to 2177 (2012-2016).

Deaths involving amphetamines (ice) have also grown considerably in the past five years and have surpassed alcohol as the third most common substance detected in accidental drug-related deaths.

Most overdoses involve a number of drugs.

Drug clinic set to open

The report comes just a week after a Gold Coast pharmacist fronted a packed community meeting to explain the operation of a proposed opioid clinic at Coolangatta.

An application to open the clinic is set to be submitted to Queensland Health in the coming weeks.