Tweed Election: LIVE

2pm

Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot says her entire family is proud of Labor candidate Craig Elliot for "standing up and fighting hard for his values”.

Mrs Elliot joined her husband at Centaur Primary School to promote his campaign and cast their votes.

"I'm really proud of Craig running as the Labor candidate on all these really important issues, particularly about the hospital site and moving that to Kings Forest, that's something he has been working really hard on, but also the addition of front-line services, more police, more teachers and more nurses in our area that are so vitally important,” Mrs Elliot said.

"Our entire family and kids are really proud of him for standing up and being true to his values and beliefs and fighting hard for those, and we'll leave it to the people to decide.”

Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot supports her husband and Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot. Rick Koenig

1.30pm

Temperatures are soaring as voters and volunteers attempt to find as much shade as possible to stay out of the heat.

It is currently 31C in Tweed Heads and Banora Point with the day expected to remain mostly sunny before the temperature drops to 26C at about 7pm.

In Murwillumbah, where they are voting in the Lismore electorate, it is currently 31C with an expected high of 33C.

Polls close at 6pm tonight NSW.

Aerial view of Centaur Primary School.

1pm

Labor candidate for Tweed Craig Elliot was joined by his wife Federal Richmond MP Justine Elliot as they voted in the NSW state election.

Mr Elliot said he believed the Tweed Valley Hospital would be the key issue that decides the outcome.

"Every election is a challenge but it's about the issues, people coming through the doors here today are talking about the hospital first and foremost, people want a new hospital here which is great, but it needs to be in the right location,” Mr Elliot said.

"We're getting a lot of support, people don't want the hospital built on the current proposed site by the National party, it's a trojan horse for the over-development of Kingscliff and Cudgen.

Mr Elliot said Labor had the funds to build the new hospital at Kings Forest, addressing claims the party had not budgeted for the $534 million facility.

"Labor has got the same money in the budget to deliver that health outcome, my criticism of the current government is for eight years they've done nothing, wilful, systematic underfunding of the current hospital has left it in crisis operating at 115 per cent on most days.

"Most importantly, people will have their say and this election will be a referendum on where they get their hospital delivered. Every vote is important and I'd encourage people to have their voice heard and make their vote count.”

Labor candidate Craig Elliott and wife Federal Richmond Justine Elliot place their votes. Scott Powick

12pm

Sausage sizzle volunteer Scott Harradine says the day has been "steady” as he cooks up a storm for the hungry residents lining up to vote at Centaur Primary School.

"It's all about the kids and raising money for the school,” he said.

But when asked the most important question of all, should onion go on the bottom or top of a sausage, Mr Harradine did not hesitate.

"It should definitely go on top, one incident shouldn't change anything, its worked for 50 years and it works now.”

Scott Harradine runs the sausage BBQ at Centaur Primary School during today's NSW State Election. Scott Powick

11.30am

Tweed MP Geoff Provest has arrived to cast his vote at Centaur Primary School in Banora Point.

Mr Provest said he was "quietly confident” going into the election but was "under no illusion” about how tight it could be.

"It was always going to be a tough fight, I said that from day one, I'm under no illusion that the hospital is a major issue but there is also a dying desire to create that new hospital,” Mr Provest said.

"I guess I'm quietly confident but really it's up to the good people of the Tweed to determine the fate. We've got a record of providing for the Tweed, I'd like to finish off the hospital and look after everyones future needs.

"I seek their support to keep on delivering for the Tweed into the future, we've got some really exciting things to come, we've got light rail, increases in our school and extra doctors and nurses and teachers, so it's all there out the front so hopefully they can make an informed decision.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest casts his vote in Banora Point. Rick Koenig

11am

The skies are clear and the sausages are sizzling as droves of Tweed residents head to the polls to decide who will be the next member for Tweed in the NSW election.

Labor needs to win seven seats to form a majority government in the state election, however current Premier Gladys Berejiklian and the Coalition have pulled slightly ahead in both polling and betting odds, which is sure to make for a tight battle that could go down to the wire.

Both Tweed and Lismore, previously safe National Party seats, are expected to be major players in which party comes out on top.

The location of the Tweed Valley Hospital is expected to be a big decider in who will win the election locally, with the Nationals planning to build the project on former farmland at Cudgen, while Labor plans to move the site to Kings Forest.

Stay tuned with the Tweed Daily News as we cover the election throughout the day and evening.