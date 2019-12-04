Tweed emergency medicine trainee tops final exam

Dr Hussain Kadim was awarded the Buchanan Prize for attaining the highest score in the final exams for the Australasian College of Emergency Medicine’s training program.

A FINAL year emergency medicine trainee at The Tweed Hospital has taken out top honours in this year’s Emergency Fellowship Clinical Exam.

Hussain Kadim was awarded the Buchanan Prize after receiving the highest score in the two-day practical exam which was the final component of the training program for medics on their way to becoming a specialist emergency physician.

Now that he’s finished his training, Dr Kadim said he was keen to stay in the Tweed Valley and work in a senior emergency role.

“For me, a good day in the ED is the best possible experience you can have as a doctor,” Dr Kadim said.

“I love that emergency medicine allows us as clinicians to rapidly assess and treat our patients, and we’re often able to quickly alleviate our patient’s symptoms.

“I also enjoy the teamwork involved in delivering good emergency care.

“Having to deal with many different kinds of patients means learning new things every day, and the variety also helps keep things in perspective.

“One day after having to tell a family that their loved one had passed away, my next patient was a seven-year-old girl in good spirits but with a sore arm from a sports injury.

“It was a reminder there is more to life than death and dying, and that helped to make sense of what I had experienced that day.”

Dr Kadim worked in emergency medicine and intensive care for several years, before taking a break and then starting the five-year ACEM training program at The Tweed Hospital.

He said the support network and input from other senior doctors throughout his training was “extremely helpful” in getting him to this point.

“Everyone who has been involved in my training has been incredibly supportive and influential, ranging from specific tips for the exam, to resources, to debriefing difficult days,” Dr Kadim said.

“I was working in Sydney for eight years, and it’s the same everywhere I’ve been.

“Men and women who care about what they do and want to support the next generation of doctors in training.

“It’s a phenomenal community to be a part of.”