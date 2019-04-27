Tweed faces flying Pies

SEMI FINAL: Tweed Seagulls Mal Meninga Cup side will play this weekend in the semi finals agaisnt Souths Logan. Captain Carsil Vaikai and coach Tim McCann are hoping to guide the club to the grand final.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Mal Meninga Cup reaches the pointy end of the season this afternoon, with the semi final taking place in Wynnum.

The Tweed Seagulls under-18s finished the six-round home-and-away season in fourth place, and will face top- of-the-table Souths Logan Magpies at Kougari Oval.

The Seagulls won four games this season and have the best defence statistically in the competition.

The Tweed side got through to the semi finals on points differential, with their 72-0 last-start win over Mackay playing a vital role.

Souths Logan has not lost a game this season, winning five and drawing one of their fixtures.

Seagulls coach Tim McCann said his side needed to control the football and take all of their opportunities if they were to progress to the grand final.

"The team that stays patient and builds pressure the best will win,” McCann said.

"Souths don't make many errors so we will look to tire out their big forwards and use our fitness and skills to stay in the game and, hopefully, get a positive result.

"Souths are big all across the park with powerful middles and fast outside backs - it will be our best challenge so far.”

The Tweed coach said he had plenty of confidence in his side to take the upset victory this afternoon.

A high-intensity training week will underpin their performance this weekend, for a team the coach believes is hitting their stride at the right time of the year.

"We have some very talented players in this group,” McCann said.

"It's taken us six weeks to use the group's individual strengths the best way possible to benefit the team.

"Our last game against Mackay proved that and our challenge now is to repeat that effort this week.”

Kick-off for the semi final will be at 3.20pm.

The competition's other semi final between Wynnum-Manly and Sunshine Coast will be played at 1.45pm, also at Kougari Oval.