Tweed family pharmacy here for good

CONGRATULATIONS: Hayden Boyle and wife Tanya Boyle from Priceline Pharmacy Tweed Heads received the Tweed Heads and District Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month award. Scott Powick

FAMILY businesses remain a mainstay of the Tweed economy, but few are as active in the community as Hayden Boyle's pharmacy, opened by his father almost 50 years ago.

While the name's had a few changes over the years, Priceline Pharmacy Tweed Heads has been a part of the community fabric and was recently recognised as the business of the month by Tweed Chamber of Commerce. We chat to Hayden about his pharmacy:

What inspired you to continue your father's business?

Actually, I wanted to be a marine biologist. My father thought he would educate me properly on what that would be so he teamed me up with a marine biologist working on the Great Barrier Reef with whom I spent eight hours recording the movements of life over 1sqm of reef. I came back to shore and announced I no longer wanted to be a marine biologist and I might give pharmacy a try. I am very glad I did.

Why is it important to have a strong business community within the Tweed?

Running a small business is not an easy task even after almost 50 years. We believe community involvement is so important. Being involved with our community is all about building relationships with local businesses, support groups and people of the Tweed.

What do you most enjoy about operating your own business?

The most rewarding aspect of my business is the interaction I have with families of the Tweed. We now have generations of families who entrust us with their health. It is only natural that people feel more comfortable with their health professional the more time they spend with them. I am also lucky enough to have my entire family working in our pharmacy. On Sundays you will find Tanya my wife and my three sons Jackson, Kurtis and Patrick. Three generations in the one pharmacy is something I am proud of.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

The Tweed Coast is the most beautiful place in the world. I might be a little biased having grown up here but whenever I travel it is always a great feeling when you get back home.

Living in such a beautiful place makes operating a business there that much easier. Growth in population is forecast for 33 per cent through to 2036. This gives me confidence for the future of our pharmacy.

It is also encouraging to see the investment being made both by government and our local council back into community.

What are your future plans for the business?

Our future is focused firmly on improving the health of our customers. Last year I added flu vaccinations to our health offer and over 200 people chose us for this service. We also offer free health checks on our hi-tech Health Station which I encourage everyone to experience.

