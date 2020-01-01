Menu
Tweed family welcomes New Year’s baby

Jodie Callcott
1st Jan 2020 5:33 PM
PROUD parents Eleisha and Adam Whiston were the first at The Tweed Hospital to welcome their New Year’s Day baby.

The Whiston’s finally met baby Abby at 2.35am on January 1, after a long day in the maternity ward.

Mrs Whiston said she was excited their newest addition was born on the first day of a new decade, three days after her due date.

“We were excited for her to have that birthdate because we won’t forget it,” she said with a laugh.

“It’s quite special.”

Abby’s gender was a surprise for the Whiston’s who chose to wait until the birth to reveal the gender.

“We didn’t know what we were having, so either way, you’re always surprised when it’s a surprise!

“It’s not the done thing anymore but it’s so beautiful.”

Eleisha Whiston holding baby Abby who was delivered at The Tweed Hospital at 2.35am on January 1,2020.
Siblings Hugo, 9, and June, 6, were already doting over their little sister, after patiently waiting for her arrival.

“It’s a long wait when you’re little, that nine months, it seems like they’ve waited a lifetime to meet her,” Mrs Whiston said.

Mrs Whiston hoped to take Abby back to their Bilambil Heights home today, but said she couldn’t fault the care she received at The Tweed Hospital.

“The care that I received from start to finish from the doctors and midwives here was beautiful.

“We had Hugo here 10 years ago and the experience was the same.

“They’re just special humans.”

