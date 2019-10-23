Menu
FEEDING TIME: Sarah-Jayne Robinson feeding Patty, an orphaned black Angus poddy calf, at the family farm Pioneer Country.
News

Tweed farm invites guests to feed orphaned calves

Jodie Callcott
23rd Oct 2019 5:30 AM
VISITORS to a Tweed Heads cattle property can help fill the bellies of two orphaned poddy calves.

Pioneer Country, just minutes from the CBD, have adopted black angus calf Patty and her best friend Bailey, a weeks-old Jersey calf.

Patty was first to join the family when her mother died just days after giving birth.

Pioneer Country’s Sarah-Jayne Robinson said shortly after adopting Patty, staff dropped “a really big hint” to owners Bill and Bob Sullivan that Patty would be lonely.

She said her Uncle Bob arrived home a few days later with an orphaned Jersey calf from a local dairy farm.

“We call him Patty’s best friend forever,” Ms Robinson said.

“We hand feed them milk day and night.

“The little Jersey (Bailey) is a bit underweight so he needs to be fattened up.”

Ms Robinson said visitors to the farm’s cafe, located at the property, could peel some sweet potato and feed Patty and Bailey through the fence.

“Customers are most welcome to have a cup of coffee and then peel some sweet potato and feed them,” she said.

“And we also give the kids some rolled oats to feed the ducks.”

The Verandah Cafe, at Pioneer Country, is at 98 Fraser Dr, Tweed Heads South and is open from 8.30am, Wednesday to Sunday.

