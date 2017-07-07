Tweed festival's sensory delight

Alby and Linda Ross with their dogs Taya and Smudgie get ready for Taste Tweed with festival director Jayne Henry at Kingscliff.

THE tastebuds won't be the only sensory tickled by international flavour when Taste of Kingscliff and Tweed Coast returns in 2017.

Taking the public on a journey through sight, sound and recreation, some of the world's best culinary delights will be available right on the Tweed, as the 10-day festival showcases the best the region has to offer.

From seafood to film nights, signature dinners and boat cruises, to bike and walking tours and the chance to see local and international chefs in action, the festival promises something for every budget, palate and taste.

Now in its fourth year as a stand-alone festival, the event is set to bring a major economic boost to the region in a time of need.

"We have injected more than $1 million into the local economy over the past three years and are hoping to significantly add to that figure,” festival manager Jayne Henry said.

"The event is particularly important now as the region recovers from floods which had a devastating effect on the community, both financially and emotionally.”

While previous events like the Peppers Signature Dinner at Season's Restaurant, Winter Wine Event, Taster at Salt, Tasty Movie night at Cinemax and Kingscliff TAFE's Blacktie Dinner are all returning, the festival promises to produce its biggest year yet, with more additions for 2017.

Ms Henry said the inclusion of Mt Warning Tours would be a highlight, offering attendees the opportunity to explore the Tweed and Rous Rivers by boat while enjoying fresh, local cuisine.

"Mt Warning Tours are one of the businesses badly affected by the recent flooding, coming close to losing their boat,” she said.

"It's great to have them on board and a good chance to not only sample what they do but also give them a helping hand.”

With the launch of new iPhone app, Taste Tweed, Ms Henry said it was easier than ever to get involved.

"This is a chance for local businesses and venues to showcase what they do, and a chance to have the spotlight turned on them,” she said.

"We are excited about this year's festival; it promises to show locals and tourists what a foodies' paradise the Tweed is.”

TASTE TWEED

What: Festival showcasing fresh local produce

When: July 11- 23

Where: Kingscliff and Tweed Coast

Tickets and info: www.tastetweed.com.au