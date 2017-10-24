Tweed financing group helps others succeed

CELEBRATING 70 years of operation in the Tweed, the Oculus Group has played a prominent role in helping other businesses to grow and develop financially.

We chat to co-owners David de Closey and Jenny Dallinger about Oculus Group:

What inspired you to open your own business?

David: After being involved in the firm for over a decade, helping local businesses to grow, we wanted to solidify our commitment to the business and the community, as well as to experience another level within the industry, to own a business.

What's the biggest challenge in operating a business in Tweed? David: The transient population of the Gold Coast and Tweed areas can often be a challenge, as we see people come and go.

What's the biggest advantage in operating a business in Tweed?

Jenny: It is most rewarding to operate a business in the area in which we grew up in, as we can help businesses we have been familiar with most of our lives. We are pleased to have clients that have remained in our business since the beginning in 1947, as businesses have been passed through the generations. It's been great to become invested in our local community and to see businesses thrive with our help.

What are your future plans for the business?

David: We are looking to expand our current office in Wharf Street through recruitment and apply new technologies to our business processes. It is important to us not to outsource any of our work, but rather provide opportunities for employ- ment for locals and up-and-comers in the industry.

Fast Facts

For more information about Oculus Group, contact:

39 Wharf St, Tweed Heads NSW 2485

(07) 5536 3755

www.oculusgroup.