Tweed fire crews tackle yet another Mwy blaze

Firefighters have been called to a large number of blazes near the highway in Tweed Heads South in recent weeks.

TWEED firefighters have urged residents to be vigilant after yet another fire near the Pacific Mwy.

As warm winter weather brings very high fire danger for the Far North Coast, Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue station officer Mark Johnson said the string of fires - which police will investigate - was a cause for concern.

Mr Johnson said crews were called to a bushfire on Kirkwood Rd in Tweed Heads South shortly after midnight earlier today.

He said two crews, from Tweed Heads and Banora Point, spent about an hour at the scene.

This was just the latest in a string of blazes which has kept firefighters run off their feet, with three bushfires near the motorway in the past week alone.

"There's been numerous fires in the same location over the last month or so,” Mr Johnson said.

"There's somebody running riot.”

Mr Johnson said crews were also called to a fire on nearby Firetail Crt about 11.50am Sunday, and another near the motorway last Friday.

He urged residents to phone Triple 0 if they see any smoke in the area and report any suspicious activity.

Many of the fires have been late at night during the week or in the afternoons on weekends, he said.

"We're just trying to get people to be more vigilant and aware,” he said.

Police have been approached for comment.