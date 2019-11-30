Tweed firey hopes to clean up at bike night

KIND ACT: Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade volunteer firefighter Kory Masters will be washing motorbikes at the Gold Coast Bike Night today to raise money for fire victims. PHOTO: Scott Powick.

KIND ACT: Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade volunteer firefighter Kory Masters will be washing motorbikes at the Gold Coast Bike Night today to raise money for fire victims. PHOTO: Scott Powick.

VOLUNTEER firefighter Kory Masters is putting his body on the line to raise money for farmers affected by recent bushfires in Northern NSW.

Mr Masters put his hand up to wash motorcycles at this month’s Gold Coast Bike Night held at Nerang today.

A shirtless Mr Masters will be joining the bikini girls who will wash motorbikes, cars or “your pushbike” for a fee that will be donated to farmers in Nymboida and Ebor in Northern NSW.

Those who want their motorbike cleaned are promised a job well done.

Mr Masters said when he wasn’t battling blazes with Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade he ran his motorcycle detailing business, which had been a major sponsor of the event all year.

“This month is Harley-Davidson night and my business, Drop a Gear Motorcycle Detailing, specialises in detailing Harleys and we thought we would jump on board and use our skills to raise some money,” he said.

“It won’t be a quick little job, I will make sure your bike is done properly for the money you pay.

“It’s $50 a wash, which can be for your car, your bike or push bike, it can be whatever you want.

“We will take any kind of donation and everything raised will go directly to the farmers.”

Seeing bushfire victims suffer over the past three weeks was what compelled Mr Masters to put them forward as this month’s charity.

He said volunteers of Cudgen Rural Fire Brigade had spent “countless” hours fighting fires, mainly near New Italy.

“It is hard seeing injured animals and seeing people lose everything they own and their livelihood,” he said.

“Cudgen has been focusing their efforts down at Bora Ridge near New Italy, it’s been pretty full-on there.

“It’s dense forest and bush land and also very dry and there’s plenty of fuel so it’s hard to maintain.

“The money will be delivered personally by Four Two Social Riders to make sure the money we work hard for and have fundraised goes directly to the people in need.”

Gold Coast Bike Night is held from 4pm today at 12 Lawrence Dr, Nerang.