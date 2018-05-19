Tweed fireys put out welcome mat

Banora Point fire fighters Jamie Bowe, Cyndell McBlain, Brian Gillespie and Adam Rolles prepare for the Open Day this Saturday, May 19.

Banora Point fire fighters Jamie Bowe, Cyndell McBlain, Brian Gillespie and Adam Rolles prepare for the Open Day this Saturday, May 19. Scott Powick

FIRE and Rescue stations across the Tweed will throw open their doors today to give communities a chance to check out the fire trucks, stations, and meet their local firefighters.

Firefighter Jamie Bowe, from Banora Point Fire Station, said the open day was a "good opportunity for people to come in and talk about fire safety”.

"It's a good way to interact with the community and let them know that we're here and what we're capable of,” he said.

"The community can come in, take a look at the trucks and all the tools we use to respond to emergencies.

"It's especially good for the kids as they can sit up in the fire truck and press all the cool buttons.”

Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant said the open day, running 10am to 2pm, would offer visitors the chance to learn more about the wide range of vital work fireys carried out each day.

Tweed stations participating in the open day include Murwillumbah, Tweed Heads, Banora Point and Kingscliff. For more details, visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au/ openday.