Tweed firies receive unusual callout

The Murwillumbah RFS was more than happy to help an elderly woman up and down the stairs of her daughter's home in Tumbulgum.

IT WAS no ordinary call for the Murwillumbah Rural Fire Service when they were asked to help an elderly woman up the stairs of her home.

Tumbulgum resident Shirlee Kain brought her 83-year-old mother home from residential care to spend some quality time together, watch some TV, play with the dog and eat some home-cooked meals.

But there was just one problem.

Shirlee was unable to get her mother up the stairs of the home as she is unable to walk.

That's where the Rural Fire Service came in.

After making a few calls to NSW Ambulance and SES, Ms Kain was told they could not help as it wasn't an emergency.

But the crew out at the Murwillumbah Rural Fire Service were more than happy to give a helping hand.

A team of four was sent out to the home where they happily carried Ms Kain's mother up the stairs and even returned a couple days later to bring her back down.

Murwillumbah Rural Fire Services captain Troy Hodges said the crew was "more than happy to help out”.

"In these sort of circumstances we don't mind doing something a little bit different and going out and helping someone like that,” he said.

"She said she might look at coming again in November and we said to give us a buzz again and we'll give you a hand.”