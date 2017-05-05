Tweed Flood Appeal applications now open

FLOOD-HIT: Tumbulgum resident Victor Hunt starts the long clean-up process after floodwaters on the Tweed Valley Way crossed into his home.

APPLICATIONS for the Tweed Mayoral Flood Appeal are now open for residents impacted by flood damage.

The council fund has received $205,905 at the time of print and will now determine where the money should be allocated.

Mayor Katie Milne said all donated funds would be given directly to the community.

"One hundred per cent of funds will be distributed - there are no administration fees associated with the appeal and all donations are tax deductible,” she said.

"The focus of the application process for the Mayoral Appeal Fund will be an easy-to-complete application form and submission process.”

Funds will be distributed through at least two rounds, with the first round closing at 4.30pm on Friday, May 19.

Round two of funding will open Monday, June 19, and close Friday, July 7.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply, visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/MayorAppealFund or the council's Facebook page.