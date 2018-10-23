Tweed Foodie Fest gets ready to serve up some delicacies

DIG IN: Tweed Foodie Fest is back for 2018.

GET ready to dine like kings and queens, as the Tweed Foodie Fest makes its triumphant return to the streets of Murwillumbah.

Chefs and restaurants from around the region will set up their kitchens on Main St, Murwillumbah for people to feast on the very best of Tweed produce.

"It's a celebration of local produce, chefs, food and the local community,” festival spokesman Michael Simmons said.

"This event is a reboot after the floods of 2017 and the cancellation of the Murwillumbah Country Music Festival.

"We're going back to what worked well. This event is so important to the people of Murwillumbah. It really is a celebration of the local produce that makes this area so special.”

The Tweed Food Fest is on Saturday, December 1 from 4-11pm.

Visit www.tweedfoodiefest.com.au for more details or to book your table.