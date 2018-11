FRESH IS BEST: Sue Beckinsale, Chef Todd Cochrane, Chef Jonathon Evans and Peita Gardiman are getting ready for Tweed Foodie Fest.

MAKING its triumphant return this weekend is the 2018 Tweed Foodie Fest.

It's a chance for chefs from around the region to showcase the best fresh produce from the Northern Rivers and deliver it straight to the plate at one big dinner party in Murwillumbah.

The Tweed Foodie Fest is on Saturday, December 1 from 4-11pm on Wharf and Murwillumbah Sts.