Tweed gallery announces most ambitious acquisition yet

A MAJOR artwork has been purchased for Tweed Regional Art Gallery after featuring in a milestone exhibition.

The "Three Decades: celebrating the Tweed Regional Gallery" collection opened in August 2018, the year of the gallery's 30th anniversary and traces the development of the gallery's collection since 1988.

The exhibition includes significant works of art that acknowledge the gallery's reputation in the arts sector and recognise the talent of artists living and working in the region.

A big highlight of the exhibition is woodblock print "Hallway with kilims" by renowned Australian artist Cressida Campbell.

Campbell draws her compositions on plywood, carves the outlines and paints the image in layers of watercolour.

The finished picture is sprayed with water and a single impression taken with the result being one unique print and one block.

The Cressida Campbell hallway Supplied

A fundraising appeal was launched at the beginning of the anniversary exhibition by the Tweed Regional Gallery Foundation to purchase the work, which is valued at $110,000.

The appeal is off to a tremendous start thanks to a generous pledge of $70,000 by the foundation.

Gallery Director Susi Muddiman OAM said she was pleased to announce the success of the fundraising appeal.

"This was the most ambitious acquisition in the gallery's history and it would not have been possible without the generosity of the foundation and our visitors," she said.

"The work will be a significant asset to the collection. If you have not been to visit the Gallery lately, I would urge you to come see this beautiful work."

The Three Decades collection will be on display until Sunday June 30.