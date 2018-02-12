Tweed gamblers lose almost $1.8M on pokies

New South Wales residents are losing a fortune on the poker machines.

TWEED residents are losing almost $1.8million a week playing poker machines, according to latest data from the Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Figures from the report show New South Wales' poker machine turnover has increased by $11.4billion since 2013-14 and recovers $80.33billion from the machines.

NSW Greens MP and Gambling Harm spokesperson Justin Field said the government needed to combat people's gambling addictions to ensure families weren't put at risk.

"The cost of poker machines is not only financial, these addictive machines ruin the lives of individuals and families,” Mr Field said.

"The Government must remove dangerous features of poker machines, introduce $1 maximum bets and cap the losses that the community faces from these addictive machines.”

Last month the NSW Government announced it will seek the advice of nine industry experts to help form strategies to combat gambling addiction across the state.

Minister for Racing Paul Toole said the reconstituted Responsible Gambling Fund Trust will play a key role in helping the government develop evidence-based and innovative approaches to prevent and reduce gambling harms.

"The Responsible Gambling Fund exists to support responsible gambling and minimise the risk of gambling-related harm in the community,” Mr Toole said.

"We're fortunate to have such high-calibre people to advise on issues including research, community education, policies and intervention programs such as support and counselling services.”