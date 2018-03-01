Tweed gets ready for Commonwealth Games Baton Relay

READY: Rosie McDermott has been selected to be a Queen's Baton relay runner.

READY: Rosie McDermott has been selected to be a Queen's Baton relay runner. Scott Powick

TWIN Towns VIEW Club member Rosie McDermott is combining her passion for sport and community as she prepares to carry the Commonwealth Games Baton.

Originally from Tasmania, Ms McDermott has spent her years as a pathology nurse doing her best to support those in need and continues to raise money for Breast Cancer and Multiple Sclerosis research.

Ms McDermott said she was honoured to be nominated by her VIEW peers to carry the baton in the lead up to the games.

"I really don't know why the ladies chose me but I suppose it's because I really enjoy life, love fun and my sporting background,” Ms McDermott said.

Rosie McDermott has been selected to be a Queens Baton relay. Scott Powick

"I just enjoy helping people and in VIEW Club we help disadvantaged Australian children.

"We also do a school breakfast program at Centaur Primary School.”

Ms McDermott has had a strong relationship with sport over the years and is looking forward to seeing the world's best athletes compete at the Games.

"When I was younger, at school every year I was swimming and athletics champion and I represented Tasmania in swimming,” she said.

" I was also in the New Zealand Army, I went over there for a holiday and went in there as a nurse.

"I captained the combined services side for softball while I was there and (received) the Black Pocket.”

With 35 days to go until the opening ceremony, Ms McDermott said she was excited to play her part in the Commonwealth Games.

Rosie McDermott has been selected to be a Queens Baton relay. Scott Powick

"The privilege of being able to carry the baton, it's just unbelievable,” Ms McDermott said.

"There was so many people who went for it and I got chosen as one them.

"It was a bit disappointing that it's not going through Tweed but it's going through Tugun and that's close enough.

"I don't intend to run for the Commonwealth Games (Baton Relay) because I want to live the moment, I want it to be special.”