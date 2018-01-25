Tweed gets ready to celebrate Australia Day

Tweed Shire Citizen of the 2017 Award winner , Mr Bill Chaffey with family members, Heidi, Amity and wife Vanessa Chaffey.

Tweed Shire Citizen of the 2017 Award winner , Mr Bill Chaffey with family members, Heidi, Amity and wife Vanessa Chaffey. Scott Powick

Want to know what's on around the Tweed on Australia Day?

Here's a list of activities organised by council and community groups for the public holiday.

Australia Day Awards

THE Tweed Shire Australia Day Awards and Citizenship Ceremony will be held at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre's auditorium on Tumbulgum Rd from 11am on Friday.

Tweed's citizen of 2017 Bill Chaffey will be this year's Australia Day Ambassador and will be carrying out official ceremonial duties across the shire, including giving an inspirational speech.

Tweed mayor Katie Milne will also conduct the official Citizenship Ceremony welcoming more than 40 new citizens to the Tweed.

Bill Tyrrell and De Lund of the Kingscliff Lions Club cook a BBQ at Kingscliff for Australia Day. John Gass

Plenty of fun in Kingscliff

KINGSCLIFF Lions Club is hosting a breakfast from 7am on Australia Day at Lions Park, Kingscliff, followed by games and entertainment.

Join in the festivities by enjoying a barbecue with friends and family while listening to some great Australian music by local artists.

There will also be fun and games throughout the morning, including a couple of rounds of tug of war to see who is the champion of one of Australia's greatest playground games.

Australia Day celebrations in Burringbar will include a best dressed dog competition. Crystal Spencer

Burringbar set to celebrate

BURRINGBAR Sports Club will be hosting a full day of Australia Day inspired activities and entertainment from 9.30am on Friday.

There will be plenty of fun for the whole family.

Even the four-legged family members can be involved in the Australia Day celebrations by competing in the best dressed dog and obedience competitions from 9.30am.

Children can enjoy splashing about on the giant water slide from 11.30am.

The celebrations will also include the official ceremonial presentation of the 2018 junior citizen of the year and citizen of the year.

This will be presented by Tweed's Australia Day Ambassador Bill Chaffey.

Cabarita Australia Day celebrations are expected to highlight local achievements. Crystal Spencer

Honouring the Australian spirit

THE Cabarita and Pottsville Lions Club is inviting the community to join in on the Australia Day celebrations at Bogangar School.

The club will be putting on a free barbecue breakfast from 7.30am before an official program of events starts at 8.25am and includes the raising of the flag, awards ceremony and fun for the whole family.

Local residents and students from Pottsville, Bogangar and St Ambrose schools who have shown great Australian spirit will also be recognised for their commitment to the community.

Dennis Scanlon is all dressed up for Australia Day in Tyalgum. John Gass /TWE240113aust

Australia Day in Tyalgum

JOIN the Australia Day street parade at Tyalgum from 9am to kick off a great day of festivities.

The celebrations will continue with the Australia Day ceremony in Tyalgum Hall at 10am.

There will be the annual presentation of the Australian Day Awards, prizes for the best decorated bike, Aussie sing-a-longs, raffles and morning tea.

Stick around the beautiful village as the fun continues with the popular Australia Day double wicket cricket competition from 11.30am at the Bruce Bartrim Oval, Tyalgum.

There will also be an arts and crafts market at Flutterbies Cafe, Tyalgum, from 9am-3pm that day.

Big Trev with his mermaids, Sammantha Daniels, Marli Marinac, Shayla Bartlett and Jalna Jarrett from Big Trevs Watersports gets ready for his annual Australia Day celebrations at Jack Evans Boat Harbour. SCOTT POWICK

Beach party in Tweed Heads

THE Australia Day celebrations will continue at Jack Evans Boat Harbour, Tweed Heads, on Friday.

The community has been invited to join Big Trev from Big Trev's Watersports down at the water's edge to celebrate the day with some live local music from noon-2pm (NSW).

The Australia Day event will be a chance for everyone to relax in the park and compete in the inaugural Tweed Harbour 80m running race.

Competitors will run at low tide for a chance to claim the title of Australia Day champion.

There will also be barbecues available.

Tweed Coast cricket representatives : Kade Hill, Joel Antonelli, Travis Antonelli, Noah Hill, Rakoia Smith and Rupert Fahy. SCOTT POWICK

Tumbulgum's big cricket bash

TUMBULGUM will be hosting a free breakfast from 8am at Brian Breckenridge Field on Bawden St, Tumbulgum, followed by a cricket challenge from 10am.

The Tumbulgum village community will be battling it out for the Australia Day cricket title against the North Tumbulgum Cavaliers in a game that's not to be missed.

The morning will also feature new and traditional Australian family games, awards ceremony and music.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring an Australian-style dessert to share.