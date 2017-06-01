Tweed gets the Blues with big Origin win

THE Tweed was also a big winner in New South Wales' re-emergence as a State of Origin powerhouse in Origin Game One in Brisbane last night.

A dominant Blues' side came away with a decisive 28-4 win over Queensland after a week spent in a training camp on the Tweed.

The Blues squad trained at Cudgen Leagues Club and staying at Mantra on Salt Beach, Kingscliff, just over 10km from the border after shifting their camp north from Coffs Harbour in 2017.

"Since they arrived on the Tweed, the squad has been generous with their time with the Tweed community, including a visit to Brother's Leagues Club in Murwillumbah to visit flood affected families and members of the Murwillumbah Colts Junior Rugby League Club,” Mayor of Tweed, Councillor Katie Milne said.

"I'd like to congratulate the coach, Laurie Daley and the team on their win and warmly welcome the squad and NSW Rugby League back for the next training camp for State of Origin 3.”

On a Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League (NRRRL) bye, the Cudgen Hornets were also able to take advantage of the Blues' presence on the weekend, running an opposed training session at Cudgen Leagues Club's Ned Byrne Field.

Hundreds of fans of all ages have enjoyed watching the Blues train at Ned Byrne Field and many have been able to meet the players and get their autographs.

Three time world surfing champion and Blues' diehard Mick Fanning dropped by to meet the players at a training session and took them for a surf.

Council's General Manager, Troy Green, said he was pleased to see the combined efforts of the local member, the Mantra Group and Tweed Shire Council in securing the Blues training camp for the Tweed had been rewarded with a victory in State of Origin 1.

"I was thrilled to see Blues James Maloney take the first try for the series, and that Andrew Fifita was awarded Man of the Match, after he spent so much time playing footy with all the kids at Brothers in Murwillumbah last Tuesday,” Mr Green said.

"It's a win for us too - the Tweed has benefited from hosting the Blues through an economic and tourism boost, as well as giving a real lift to the spirits of people affected by the flood in Murwillumbah.

"Kingscliff was mentioned a number of times in last night's pre-match commentary and with such a massive domestic and international television audience, you can't put a price on that positive publicity.”