Tweed Gig Guide: Get ready to howl

Thursday
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tommy Memphis 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Patti Bond 6pm
- Currumbin RSL - Tommy Memphis 10.30am
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage - Patti Bond 12.30pm; Two & a Half Men 4pm; James Johnston Band 7.30pm
Friday
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smokin' Crawdads 7pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Fire & Ice 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Buggy Brothers 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Delisch 3pm; Digger Revell & Band 7pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Average Joes 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Darren Scott Duo 7pm; The Deck - Flamenx 5pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Check 1, 2 7.30pm
- Helm Bar - Paul Atkins 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Luke Pauley 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Sarah and Jock 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Linda Street 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Cory 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Jason Delphin 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Live Music 7.30pm
- RQ's - Karl Peters 7pm
- Saltbar - Jon Bradley 8.30pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Brad Palmer 6.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - Atrium Bar - DJ J-Mixx 8pm; J Bar - Chris Hutchison 8.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Terrina 11am; Floor Burners 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Creedence: The John Fogerty Show 2pm; The Stage - Katie & Ben 11am; Rob Keith 1pm; The Hodads 5pm; James Johnston Band 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Bill Jacobi 5pm
Saturday
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Retro Contempo 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Stowaways 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Ear Candy 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Atmosphere 7.30pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Bandroom - Wolfmother 8pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Matty Rogers 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Punchline 7pm; The Deck - Fergo 4pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Cam Kettle 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Angelo Pash 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Tommy Memphis 7pm
- Saltbar - DJ Saxon 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Who's Charlie 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Bill Jacobi 2pm; Mapstone 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Swing Force 2pm; Mudslide Duo 7pm
- The Star Gold Coast - J Bar - Benny Hanna 8.30pm; DJ Turham 1am; Atrium - DJ Brent 8pm
- Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Loaded Dice Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Hot Shots Duelling Pianos 5pm; James Johnston Band 9pm
Sunday
- The Arts Centre Gold Coast - Jazz: A Swingin' Affair 2pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Kulaz 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Goran Sedlar 2pm
- Club Banora - Mark Day 11am; Davo 5pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Pink Zinc 3pm
- Currumbin RSL - Monkey Business 12pm; The Deck - Sarah Archer 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
- Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Devils Kiosk 3pm
- Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Rick Hay 4pm
- Riverview Hotel - Merlin 2pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Hippopotamus 1.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - Michael Eotvos 2pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Robbie Rosenlund 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Jeff Camilleri 12.30pm; Thump 4pm; James Johnston Band 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Pigeon Boys 2.30pm
Monday
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Robbie Rosenlund 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm