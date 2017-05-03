22°
Tweed Gig Guide: Get ready to howl

Daniel McKenzie
| 3rd May 2017 6:00 PM
Wolfmother plays the Coolangatta Hotel on Saturday night.
Wolfmother plays the Coolangatta Hotel on Saturday night. Brett Wortman

Thursday

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tommy Memphis 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Patti Bond 6pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Tommy Memphis 10.30am
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage - Patti Bond 12.30pm; Two & a Half Men 4pm; James Johnston Band 7.30pm

Friday

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smokin' Crawdads 7pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Fire & Ice 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Buggy Brothers 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Delisch 3pm; Digger Revell & Band 7pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Average Joes 8.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Darren Scott Duo 7pm; The Deck - Flamenx 5pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Check 1, 2 7.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Paul Atkins 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Luke Pauley 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Sarah and Jock 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Linda Street 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Cory 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Jason Delphin 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Live Music 7.30pm
  • RQ's - Karl Peters 7pm
  • Saltbar - Jon Bradley 8.30pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Brad Palmer 6.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - Atrium Bar - DJ J-Mixx 8pm; J Bar - Chris Hutchison 8.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Terrina 11am; Floor Burners 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Creedence: The John Fogerty Show 2pm; The Stage - Katie & Ben 11am; Rob Keith 1pm; The Hodads 5pm; James Johnston Band 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Bill Jacobi 5pm

Saturday

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Retro Contempo 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Stowaways 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Ear Candy 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Atmosphere 7.30pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Bandroom - Wolfmother 8pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Matty Rogers 8.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Punchline 7pm; The Deck - Fergo 4pm
  • Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Cam Kettle 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Angelo Pash 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Tommy Memphis 7pm
  • Saltbar - DJ Saxon 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Who's Charlie 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Bill Jacobi 2pm; Mapstone 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Swing Force 2pm; Mudslide Duo 7pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - J Bar - Benny Hanna 8.30pm; DJ Turham 1am; Atrium - DJ Brent 8pm
  • Tugun SLSC - Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Loaded Dice Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Hot Shots Duelling Pianos 5pm; James Johnston Band 9pm

Sunday

  • The Arts Centre Gold Coast - Jazz: A Swingin' Affair 2pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Kulaz 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Goran Sedlar 2pm
  • Club Banora - Mark Day 11am; Davo 5pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Pink Zinc 3pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Monkey Business 12pm; The Deck - Sarah Archer 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Sex & Chocolate 4pm
  • Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Devils Kiosk 3pm
  • Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 1pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Rick Hay 4pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Merlin 2pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Hippopotamus 1.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - Michael Eotvos 2pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Robbie Rosenlund 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Jeff Camilleri 12.30pm; Thump 4pm; James Johnston Band 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Pigeon Boys 2.30pm

Monday

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Robbie Rosenlund 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn 12.30pm; Russell Hinton 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
Topics:  coolangatta hotel matty rogers music tweed entertainment tweed gig guide what's on what's on tweed wolfmother

Wolfmother to rock the Tweed on Saturday night

