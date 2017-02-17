Tweed Gig Guide: Get your dancing shoes on

THURSDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Raff De 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Nicky Convine 6.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Patti- Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Wayne Vitali 4pm, The Accidents 7.30pm
FRIDAY
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Bev Killick 8pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Captain Wow Trio 7.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Closer 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Green Room Riot 7pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Nicole Brophy 6pm
- Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Walking Duo 3pm, Kaffene 7pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Kafoa Mcoy 8.30pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Gregg Peterson 6pm
- Currumbin RSL - Chi Chi 7pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Bill Jacobi @ Deck Acoustics 5pm, Vertigo 7.30pm
- Helm Bar - Dean Fuller 6pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: DJ J-Mixx 8pm, J Bar: Chris Hutchison 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Rod Murray 7.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Rene Diaz 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Stephen Lovelight 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Brett Gannon 7.30pm
- Seagulls - Jock Barnes 7.30pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Geoff Rayner 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Brett Hitchcock 11am, Red Cherries 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Danielle Goullet Presents Michelle Cook 11am, Leigh James Duo 1pm, Janice Smithers Trio 5pm, The Accidents 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Dave Cavanagh 5pm
SATURDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Loaded Dice 7pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Sugar Shakers 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Pigeon Boys 7pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Jason Delphin 6pm
- Club Banora - Dudes of Doo Wop 8pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Eureka Funk 8.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Sarah Archer @ Deck Acoustics 3pm, Magnetic Force 7pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - J Bar: Dean Gray 8.30pm, DJ Turham 1am; Atrium Bar: DJ Brent 8pm, Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Andy Penny 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Agent 77 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Wally & The Gators 7pm
- Seagulls - Angels, Oils & Divinyls Show 8pm
- Sheoak Shack - Tommy castles 2pm, Chris Flaskas 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, Gemini 7.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Soul Cutz 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.30am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Big Shots Duelling Pianos 5pm, The Accidents 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Chrik Cook Band 5pm
SUNDAY
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Kulaz 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Darren Leigh 2pm
- Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Presents Tribute to the Tributes with Glenn Shields 11am, Rob Keith 5pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Sweet Mixjah 2.30pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Bourbon Street 2pm
- Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Division 4 3pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Sharyn Bell 2pm
- Currumbin RSL - SoulCutz 1.30pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Mason Rack 4pm
- Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
- Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Garden Kitchen & Bar: Dean Gray 2pm, Sally Sa 6.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Mercy Mercy 3pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - David J 5.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
- Riverview Hotel - Adam Brown 3pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Fat Albert 1.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Rene Diaz 12.30pm, Dezzie D & The Stingrayz 4pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Mr Troy 2.30pm
MONDAY
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Fabian 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30, Russell Hinton- Line Dancing 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm