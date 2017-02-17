28°
Tweed Gig Guide: Get your dancing shoes on

Karen Hall | 16th Feb 2017 1:02 PM
AUSSIE ROCK: Angels, Oils and Divinyls Show at Seagulls on Saturday.
AUSSIE ROCK: Angels, Oils and Divinyls Show at Seagulls on Saturday. Contributed

THURSDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Raff De 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Nicky Convine 6.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Patti- Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm, Wayne Vitali 4pm, The Accidents 7.30pm

FRIDAY

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Basement: Comedy in The Basement - Bev Killick 8pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Captain Wow Trio 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Closer 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Green Room Riot 7pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Nicole Brophy 6pm
  • Club Banora - Bingo 10.30am, Walking Duo 3pm, Kaffene 7pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Kafoa Mcoy 8.30pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC - Gregg Peterson 6pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Chi Chi 7pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Bill Jacobi @ Deck Acoustics 5pm, Vertigo 7.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Dean Fuller 6pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Atrium Bar: DJ J-Mixx 8pm, J Bar: Chris Hutchison 8.30pm, Russ Walker 1am; Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Rod Murray 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Rene Diaz 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Stephen Lovelight 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Brett Gannon 7.30pm
  • Seagulls - Jock Barnes 7.30pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Geoff Rayner 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Brett Hitchcock 11am, Red Cherries 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Danielle Goullet Presents Michelle Cook 11am, Leigh James Duo 1pm, Janice Smithers Trio 5pm, The Accidents 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Dave Cavanagh 5pm

SATURDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Loaded Dice 7pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Sugar Shakers 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Pigeon Boys 7pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Jason Delphin 6pm
  • Club Banora - Dudes of Doo Wop 8pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Eureka Funk 8.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Sarah Archer @ Deck Acoustics 3pm, Magnetic Force 7pm
  • Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - J Bar: Dean Gray 8.30pm, DJ Turham 1am; Atrium Bar: DJ Brent 8pm, Garden Kitchen & Bar: DJ James 8.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Andy Penny 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Agent 77 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Wally & The Gators 7pm
  • Seagulls - Angels, Oils & Divinyls Show 8pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Tommy castles 2pm, Chris Flaskas 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm, Gemini 7.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Soul Cutz 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.30am, Russell Sprout 1.30pm, Big Shots Duelling Pianos 5pm, The Accidents 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Chrik Cook Band 5pm

TOP GIG: Mason Rack will be on stage at the Currumbin SLSC on Sunday from 4pm.
TOP GIG: Mason Rack will be on stage at the Currumbin SLSC on Sunday from 4pm. Mike Richards GLA270315MASO

SUNDAY

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Kulaz 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Darren Leigh 2pm
  • Club Banora - Danielle Goullet Presents Tribute to the Tributes with Glenn Shields 11am, Rob Keith 5pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Sweet Mixjah 2.30pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Bourbon Street 2pm
  • Coolangatta Sands Hotel - Division 4 3pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Sharyn Bell 2pm
  • Currumbin RSL - SoulCutz 1.30pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Mason Rack 4pm
  • Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
  • Jupiters Hotel and Casino - Garden Kitchen & Bar: Dean Gray 2pm, Sally Sa 6.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Mercy Mercy 3pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - David J 5.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Adam Brown 3pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Fat Albert 1.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Alice Anderson 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Rene Diaz 12.30pm, Dezzie D & The Stingrayz 4pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mr Troy 2.30pm

MONDAY

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Fabian 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - The Stage: Bingo 10.15am, Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30, Russell Hinton- Line Dancing 4pm, Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
