Tweed gig guide: Retro stars hit the stage

Thursday, August 31
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Endeavour Trio 7.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Scott Whatman 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Live music 5.30pm
- Helm Bar - Blues band 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Smooth & Sassy 4pm; The Hodads 7.30pm
Friday, September 1
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Puttin' On The Ritz with Rob Mills 7.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mystique 6.15pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - David Lee Duo 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Ear Candy 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Paul Hayman 3pm; Rhythm of the Night starring Deana Peher 7pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Bombs Away 8pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Live music 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Darren Scott Duo 7pm; The Deck - Sam Buckingham 5pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Live music 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Leigh James 7.30pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Lachie 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Brett Healy 7.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Caleb Lafaitele 5.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 11am; Spin Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Christopher Cross 8.30pm; The Stage - Tommy Memphis 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Triple J's 4.30pm; The Hodads 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Chris Cook Band 5pm
Saturday, September 2
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Monkey Business 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf & Club 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Daisy Dukes 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Long Gone Daddy's Band 7.30pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - Outshined 8pm
- Currumbin RSL - Karma 7pm; The Deck - Sarah Grant 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Stephen Lovelight 7.30pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
- Seagulls - Electrik Lemonade 8pm
- Sheoak Shack - Felicity Lawless 2pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Big Band Jazz - Hinterland Big Band 2.30pm; Russell Hinton 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Richard Clapton 8.30pm; The Stage - Russell Sprout 1pm; Street Café Trio 4.30pm; The Hodads 9pm
Sunday, September 3
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Sunday Jazz - Michael Knopf Trio 2pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Ear Candy 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Steve Cummins 2pm
- Club Banora - Caleb Lafaitele 11am; Taso 5pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Geoff Taylor 2pm
- Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar -
- Currumbin RSL - Soul Cutz 12pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Live music 4pm
- Helm Bar - The Accidents 4pm
- Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 1pm; Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Karaoke 4pm
- Riverview Hotel - Jim Mongrel and friends 2.30pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Rocksalt 1.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Woody Dean 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Trombone Kellie Gang 3pm; The Hodads 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Lonewolf 2.30pm
Monday, September 4
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Russell Hinton & Special Guest - Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm