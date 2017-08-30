23°
Tweed gig guide: Retro stars hit the stage

Christopher Cross plays Twin Towns on Friday night
Christopher Cross plays Twin Towns on Friday night Alex Solca
Daniel McKenzie
by

Thursday, August 31

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - The Endeavour Trio 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Scott Whatman 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Live music 5.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Blues band 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Smooth & Sassy 4pm; The Hodads 7.30pm

Friday, September 1

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Puttin' On The Ritz with Rob Mills 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Mystique 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - David Lee Duo 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Ear Candy 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Paul Hayman 3pm; Rhythm of the Night starring Deana Peher 7pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Bombs Away 8pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Live music 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Darren Scott Duo 7pm; The Deck - Sam Buckingham 5pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Live music 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Leigh James 7.30pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Karl Peters 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Lachie 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Brett Healy 7.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Caleb Lafaitele 5.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Simone Cutting 11am; Spin Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Christopher Cross 8.30pm; The Stage - Tommy Memphis 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Triple J's 4.30pm; The Hodads 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Chris Cook Band 5pm

Saturday, September 2

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Monkey Business 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Lone Wolf & Club 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Daisy Dukes 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Long Gone Daddy's Band 7.30pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - Outshined 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Karma 7pm; The Deck - Sarah Grant 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Stephen Lovelight 7.30pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Seagulls - Electrik Lemonade 8pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Felicity Lawless 2pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Big Band Jazz - Hinterland Big Band 2.30pm; Russell Hinton 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Richard Clapton 8.30pm; The Stage - Russell Sprout 1pm; Street Café Trio 4.30pm; The Hodads 9pm

Richard Clapton plays Twin Towns on Saturday night
Richard Clapton plays Twin Towns on Saturday night Contributed

Sunday, September 3

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Sunday Jazz - Michael Knopf Trio 2pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Ear Candy 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Steve Cummins 2pm
  • Club Banora - Caleb Lafaitele 11am; Taso 5pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Geoff Taylor 2pm
  • Cudgen Headlands SLSC Barefoot Bar -
  • Currumbin RSL - Soul Cutz 12pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Live music 4pm
  • Helm Bar - The Accidents 4pm
  • Kirra Sports - Live entertainment 1pm; Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Karaoke 4pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Jim Mongrel and friends 2.30pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Rocksalt 1.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Woody Dean 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Trombone Kellie Gang 3pm; The Hodads 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Lonewolf 2.30pm

Monday, September 4

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - David Barry 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Russell Hinton & Special Guest - Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

