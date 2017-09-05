23°
News

Tweed gig guide: Star power hits the stage

Country legend Lee Kernaghan plays Twin Towns on Friday and Sunday night.
Country legend Lee Kernaghan plays Twin Towns on Friday and Sunday night.
Daniel McKenzie
by

Wednesday, September 6

  • Club Banora - Spin 5pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Tommy Memphis 5pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - 7pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Tommy Memphis 12.30pm; Hotwire 4pm; Long Gone Daddy's Band 7.30pm

Thursday, September 7

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - My Harp In Paradise 1pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tommy Memphis 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Kimberley Davis - Dancing 6pm;
  • Currumbin RSL - Laura Doolan Trio with George Harvey and Deb Fitzsimmons 10.30am
  • Helm Bar - Blues Band 7pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; The Abby Skye Band 7.30pm

Friday, September 8

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Old Skool Trio 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Fire and Ice 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - K2 Duo 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Delisch 3pm; Kulaz 7pm
  • Coolangatta Hotel - The Radiators 8pm
  • Currumbin RSL - The Deck - Raku 5pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Immigrants 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Living Force 7.30pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Triple J's Duo 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - Lee James 8.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 5.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - live music on the deck 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Inder 11am; Take Your Pick 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Lee Kernaghan 8.30pm; The Stage - Cathy Drummond 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Devils Kiosk 4.30pm; the Abby Skye Band 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Blue Street Shuffle 5pm

Saturday, September 9

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth and Groove 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Sugar Shakers 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Delphin Band 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Dirty River 7pm
  • Club Banora - Lock N Load 7.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Soniiq 7pm; The Deck - Kristie Lea 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Fire and Ice 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dallas James 4pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Surf Report 6pm
  • Saltbar - Dj request night with DJ Jake 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Jock Barnes Duo 8pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Nicole Brophy 2pm; Town 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Saturday Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Black Tie Affair 7pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - Showroom - Tina Arena 8pm; live music on the deck 7pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mystique Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Seventh Wonder, Fleetwood Mac Experience 8.30pm; The Stage - Russell Sprout 1pm; The Hippos 4.30pm; the Abby Skye Band 9pm

Tina Arena plays The Star Gold Coast on Saturday night.
Tina Arena plays The Star Gold Coast on Saturday night. Contributed

Sunday, September 10

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Mzaza Children of the Road 3pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Ben Amor 2pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Eureka Funk Duo 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Col Millington 11am; Davo 5pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Raff De 2pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Alex Fietz Duo 12pm; The Deck - Sarah Archer 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Radio Star 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan Clarke Duo 3pm
  • Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Kelly Penney 1pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Karaoke 4pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music Club noon
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Fat Albert 1.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Shaw 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Lee Kernaghan 7pm; The Stage - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; the Rockin' Eddie Band 3pm; the Abby Skye Band 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Two and a Half Men 2.30pm

Monday, September 11

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Craig Shaw noon
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn - new vogue dancing 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - line dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Topics:  entertainment gig guide gig guide tweed lee kernaghan music the radiators tina arena tweed entertainment tweed gig guide what's on what's on tweed

Tweed Daily News
Four things to do this week on the Tweed

Four things to do this week on the Tweed

From fine food to finals fever, there's plenty to do on the Tweed this week

St Joseph's School turns 100

FAMILY TIES: Joan Sands with Lucy, Elliott and Alissa Green are a few of the five generations of the same family who have all attended St Joseph's Primary School. (BELOW) Joan Sands during her school days.

Centenary celebrations focus on school history.

Council's deputy mayor position up for grabs

DEPUTY MAYORAL RACE: Labor Councillor Reece Byrnes has his eyes set on becoming the next deputy mayor of the Tweed.

Councillors will elect the next deputy mayor on September 21.

Missing solar panels leave students in the dark

BACK TO SCHOOL: Crabbes Creek Public School students Dylan O'Brien, Zac Johnston, Ivy Eadsforth, Donovan Eadsforth and Rainbow Utopia return back to their flood-damaged school after months of repairs.

Crabbes Creek Public School students return home.

Local Partners