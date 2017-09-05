Tweed gig guide: Star power hits the stage

Wednesday, September 6
- Club Banora - Spin 5pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Tommy Memphis 5pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - 7pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Tommy Memphis 12.30pm; Hotwire 4pm; Long Gone Daddy's Band 7.30pm
Thursday, September 7
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - My Harp In Paradise 1pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Tommy Memphis 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Kimberley Davis - Dancing 6pm;
- Currumbin RSL - Laura Doolan Trio with George Harvey and Deb Fitzsimmons 10.30am
- Helm Bar - Blues Band 7pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; The Abby Skye Band 7.30pm
Friday, September 8
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Old Skool Trio 6.15pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Fire and Ice 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - K2 Duo 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Delisch 3pm; Kulaz 7pm
- Coolangatta Hotel - The Radiators 8pm
- Currumbin RSL - The Deck - Raku 5pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Immigrants 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Living Force 7.30pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Tommy Memphis 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Triple J's Duo 7.30pm
- Saltbar - Lee James 8.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Dan McCoy 5.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - live music on the deck 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Inder 11am; Take Your Pick 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Lee Kernaghan 8.30pm; The Stage - Cathy Drummond 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Devils Kiosk 4.30pm; the Abby Skye Band 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Blue Street Shuffle 5pm
Saturday, September 9
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Smooth and Groove 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Sugar Shakers 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Jason Delphin Band 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Dirty River 7pm
- Club Banora - Lock N Load 7.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Soniiq 7pm; The Deck - Kristie Lea 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Fire and Ice 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dallas James 4pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Surf Report 6pm
- Saltbar - Dj request night with DJ Jake 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Jock Barnes Duo 8pm
- Sheoak Shack - Nicole Brophy 2pm; Town 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Saturday Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Black Tie Affair 7pm
- The Star Gold Coast - Showroom - Tina Arena 8pm; live music on the deck 7pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Mystique Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Seventh Wonder, Fleetwood Mac Experience 8.30pm; The Stage - Russell Sprout 1pm; The Hippos 4.30pm; the Abby Skye Band 9pm
Sunday, September 10
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Mzaza Children of the Road 3pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Ben Amor 2pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Eureka Funk Duo 2.30pm
- Club Banora - Col Millington 11am; Davo 5pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Raff De 2pm
- Currumbin RSL - Alex Fietz Duo 12pm; The Deck - Sarah Archer 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Radio Star 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Dan Clarke Duo 3pm
- Kirra Sports - Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Kelly Penney 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Karaoke 4pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Caldera Country Music Club noon
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Fat Albert 1.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Craig Shaw 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Lee Kernaghan 7pm; The Stage - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; the Rockin' Eddie Band 3pm; the Abby Skye Band 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Two and a Half Men 2.30pm
Monday, September 11
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Craig Shaw noon
- Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn - new vogue dancing 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - line dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm