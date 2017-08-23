21°
News

Tweed gig guide: Sun chasers and star duets

Daniel McKenzie
| 23rd Aug 2017 3:00 PM
Chase the Sun play Currumbin RSL's Soundlounge on Saturday night.
Chase the Sun play Currumbin RSL's Soundlounge on Saturday night.

Thursday, August 24

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Jeff Camilleri 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Abbi Anderson 5.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; The Flame 4pm; Ramjet 7.30pm

Friday, August 25

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Forrest Crump Trip 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Bankxy & Cummo Show 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Buggy Brothers 7pm
  • Club Banora - Ben Amor 3pm; The Dukes with Laura Doolan 7pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Russell Sprout
  • Currumbin RSL - Old Skool 7pm; The Deck - Mark Divola 5pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Check 1, 2 7.30pm
  • Helm Bar - Josh Boyd 6pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Pre Loves 7.30pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Rene Diaz 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Mescalito Blues 7.30pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjah 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - John Bradley 8.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Friday Night Solo - Joe Phillips 5.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - The Deck - DJ James Canning 7pm; DJ Stoddy 10.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Sue Reid Band 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Paul Hayman 11am; Lonewolf 1pm; Delisch & George Harvey 5pm; Ramjet 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mat Stokes Duo 5pm

Saturday, August 26

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - Queensland Symphony Orchestra 8pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Wally & The Gators 7pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Who's Charlie 7pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Mr Troy 7pm
  • Club Banora - The Shuffle Boys 7.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge - Chase The Sun 8.30pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm; The Deck - Luke Bennett 4pm
  • Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Harry Nichols 4pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Trombone Kellie 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - Ra Ra Ruby 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - High Tide Band 8.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Manoa 2pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Inexcess (INXS) Tribute Show 7.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Todd McKenney and Georgie Parker 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 7pm; DJ Heavensent 10.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Street 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Mark Divola 5pm; Ramjet 9pm

Todd McKenney teams up with Georgie Parker at the Star Gold Coast on Saturday night.
Todd McKenney teams up with Georgie Parker at the Star Gold Coast on Saturday night.

Sunday, August 27

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Tremors 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Cassie Timms 3pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Richie Williams Duo 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Jazz Sebastian 11am; Davo 5pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Sharryn Bell 2pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Alex Fietz Duo 12pm; The Deck - Dallas James 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Titanix 4pm
  • Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Jackson James Smith 2pm; DJ Hamish Rosser 4pm
  • Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Salt and Steel 1pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports - David Lee 4pm
  • Riverview Hotel - Preloves 2.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Wally & the Gators 1pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - DVS 1.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Rene Diaz 12.30pm; Dezzie D & The Stingrayz 4pm; Ramjet 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Rick Barron 2.30pm

Monday, August 28

  • Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm
