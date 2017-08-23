Tweed gig guide: Sun chasers and star duets

Thursday, August 24
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Jeff Camilleri 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Abbi Anderson 5.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; The Flame 4pm; Ramjet 7.30pm
Friday, August 25
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Forrest Crump Trip 6.15pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Bankxy & Cummo Show 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Buggy Brothers 7pm
- Club Banora - Ben Amor 3pm; The Dukes with Laura Doolan 7pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Russell Sprout
- Currumbin RSL - Old Skool 7pm; The Deck - Mark Divola 5pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Check 1, 2 7.30pm
- Helm Bar - Josh Boyd 6pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Pre Loves 7.30pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Rene Diaz 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Cory Hargreaves 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Mescalito Blues 7.30pm
- Riverview Hotel - Sweet Mixjah 7.30pm
- Saltbar - John Bradley 8.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Friday Night Solo - Joe Phillips 5.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - The Deck - DJ James Canning 7pm; DJ Stoddy 10.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; Sue Reid Band 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Paul Hayman 11am; Lonewolf 1pm; Delisch & George Harvey 5pm; Ramjet 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Mat Stokes Duo 5pm
Saturday, August 26
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - Queensland Symphony Orchestra 8pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Spin 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Wally & The Gators 7pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Who's Charlie 7pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Mr Troy 7pm
- Club Banora - The Shuffle Boys 7.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge - Chase The Sun 8.30pm; Disco Dance Party 7pm; The Deck - Luke Bennett 4pm
- Helm Bar - The Gig Cartel 8pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Karaoke 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Harry Nichols 4pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Live entertainment 8pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Trombone Kellie 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - Ra Ra Ruby 7.30pm
- Saltbar - High Tide Band 8.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Manoa 2pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; Inexcess (INXS) Tribute Show 7.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - The Theatre - Todd McKenney and Georgie Parker 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 7pm; DJ Heavensent 10.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - The Street 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1.30pm; Mark Divola 5pm; Ramjet 9pm
Sunday, August 27
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Tremors 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Cassie Timms 3pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Richie Williams Duo 2.30pm
- Club Banora - Jazz Sebastian 11am; Davo 5pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Sharryn Bell 2pm
- Currumbin RSL - Alex Fietz Duo 12pm; The Deck - Dallas James 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Titanix 4pm
- Helm Bar - Radio Star 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Jackson James Smith 2pm; DJ Hamish Rosser 4pm
- Kirra Sports Club - Karaoke 5pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Salt and Steel 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports - David Lee 4pm
- Riverview Hotel - Preloves 2.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Wally & the Gators 1pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - DVS 1.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Rene Diaz 12.30pm; Dezzie D & The Stingrayz 4pm; Ramjet 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Rick Barron 2.30pm
Monday, August 28
- Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - Line Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm