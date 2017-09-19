Tweed gigs: Elvis to the Max, Abba reborn and psychedelia

Wednesday, September 20
- Club Banora - Sam Sheppard 5pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Fortunato 5pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Elephant Rock 12.30pm; The Hemis 4pm; The Dee Jays 7.30pm
Thursday, September 21
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Dave Veasey 5.30pm
- Club Banora - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Anthony 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Laura Doolan and the Dukes 10.30am
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; The Kamis 7.30pm
Friday, September 22
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Street 6.15pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Dynamics 7.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Backtrackin' Duo 7.30pm
- Club Banora - Sami 3pm; Delisch 7pm
- Cudgen Leagues Club - Vanya 5.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge - Tijuana Cartel 7.30pm; The Deck - Mark Divola 5pm; Old Skool 7pm
- Currumbin SLSC - Andy Penney 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Benno Duo 7.30pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Cherilee Hall 7.30pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 6pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Raku 7.30pm
- Saltbar - Angelo Pash 8.30pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 5.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - Atrium Bar - DJ Mixx 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 7pm; Dj Aaron 10.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; The Dukes 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Elvis to the Max Farewell Tour 8.30pm; The Stage - Roland Storm 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Slique 4.30pm; The Kamis 9pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Mudslide Duo 5pm
Saturday, September 23
- Arts Centre Gold Coast - James Morrison 7.30pm
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dynamics 6pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Spectrum 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Benny D Williams 7pm
- Club Banora - Dance On 7.30pm
- Currumbin RSL - Phusion Trio - 70th Birthday Celebration 7pm; ABBA Rebjorn dinner and show 8.30pm; The Deck - Nicky Convine 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Dr James 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Josh Lee Hamilton 4pm
- Murwillumbah Services Club - Fire N Ice 6pm
- Saltbar - DJ Saxon 8.30pm
- Seagulls - Benno and Scoot 7.30pm
- Sheoak Shack - Blue Child Collective 2pm; Shem 7pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; 70s Versus 80s Show 7.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - DJ Brent 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 7pm; Dj Aaron 10.30pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Goran Sedlar Trio 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1pm; King & The Fox 4.30pm; The Kamis 9pm
Sunday, September 24
- Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dj's 2.30pm
- Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Geoff Taylor 2pm
- Chinderah Tavern - Nicole Brophy 2.30pm
- Club Banora - Hinterland Big Band featuring Sharon Rowntree 11am; Davo 5pm
- Coolangatta Surf Club - Pieter Vee 2pm
- Currumbin RSL - The Deck - Ben Hanna 4pm; Jerome Williams 4pm
- Currumbin SLSC - The Accidents 4pm
- Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Friendzone 3pm
- North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
- Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Karaoke 4pm
- South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
- Tallebudgera SLSC - Pink Zinc 1.30pm
- The Star Gold Coast - The Garden - Chris Hutchinson 2pm
- Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Raff De 5.30pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Remedy Trio 3pm; The Kamis 7.30pm
- Twin Towns Juniors - Dave Cavanagh 2.30pm
Monday, September 25
- Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - The Dukes 12pm
- Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm