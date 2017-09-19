23°
Tweed gigs: Elvis to the Max, Abba reborn and psychedelia

Tijuana Cartel plays Currumbin's Soundlounge on Friday.
Daniel McKenzie
Wednesday, September 20

  • Club Banora - Sam Sheppard 5pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Fortunato 5pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Elephant Rock 12.30pm; The Hemis 4pm; The Dee Jays 7.30pm

Thursday, September 21

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - Dave Veasey 5.30pm
  • Club Banora - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 6pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Paul Anthony 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Laura Doolan and the Dukes 10.30am
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Phil Guest 6.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Swizzle 6pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Patti Bond - Social New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Crowd DJ 3.30pm; The Kamis 7.30pm

Friday, September 22

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Street 6.15pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - The Dynamics 7.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - Backtrackin' Duo 7.30pm
  • Club Banora - Sami 3pm; Delisch 7pm
  • Cudgen Leagues Club - Vanya 5.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Soundlounge - Tijuana Cartel 7.30pm; The Deck - Mark Divola 5pm; Old Skool 7pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - Andy Penney 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Benno Duo 7.30pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Cherilee Hall 7.30pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sean Fitzgerald 6pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Raku 7.30pm
  • Saltbar - Angelo Pash 8.30pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Abbigayle Anderson 5.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - Atrium Bar - DJ Mixx 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 7pm; Dj Aaron 10.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Bob Mildren 11am; The Dukes 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Showroom - Elvis to the Max Farewell Tour 8.30pm; The Stage - Roland Storm 11am; Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Slique 4.30pm; The Kamis 9pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Mudslide Duo 5pm

Saturday, September 23

  • Arts Centre Gold Coast - James Morrison 7.30pm
  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dynamics 6pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Spectrum 6.30pm
  • Cabarita Beach Sports Club - The Gig Cartel 7.30pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Benny D Williams 7pm
  • Club Banora - Dance On 7.30pm
  • Currumbin RSL - Phusion Trio - 70th Birthday Celebration 7pm; ABBA Rebjorn dinner and show 8.30pm; The Deck - Nicky Convine 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - Dr James 7.30pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Josh Lee Hamilton 4pm
  • Murwillumbah Services Club - Fire N Ice 6pm
  • Saltbar - DJ Saxon 8.30pm
  • Seagulls - Benno and Scoot 7.30pm
  • Sheoak Shack - Blue Child Collective 2pm; Shem 7pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Jazz Jam 2.30pm; 70s Versus 80s Show 7.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - DJ Brent 8pm; The Deck - DJ James Canning 7pm; Dj Aaron 10.30pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Goran Sedlar Trio 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Russell Sprout 1pm; King & The Fox 4.30pm; The Kamis 9pm

Sunday, September 24

  • Burleigh Bears Leagues Club - The Dj's 2.30pm
  • Burleigh Heads Bowls Club - Geoff Taylor 2pm
  • Chinderah Tavern - Nicole Brophy 2.30pm
  • Club Banora - Hinterland Big Band featuring Sharon Rowntree 11am; Davo 5pm
  • Coolangatta Surf Club - Pieter Vee 2pm
  • Currumbin RSL - The Deck - Ben Hanna 4pm; Jerome Williams 4pm
  • Currumbin SLSC - The Accidents 4pm
  • Kingscliff Beach Hotel - Friendzone 3pm
  • North Kirra SLSC - Sweet Mixjah 1pm
  • Pottsville Beach Sports Club - Karaoke 4pm
  • South Tweed Sports Club - Wally and the Gators 1pm
  • Tallebudgera SLSC - Pink Zinc 1.30pm
  • The Star Gold Coast - The Garden - Chris Hutchinson 2pm
  • Tweed Heads Bowls Club - Raff De 5.30pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Crowd DJ 12.30pm; Remedy Trio 3pm; The Kamis 7.30pm
  • Twin Towns Juniors - Dave Cavanagh 2.30pm

Monday, September 25

  • Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club - The Dukes 12pm
  • Twin Towns Services Club - Harry Lynn - New Vogue Dancing 12.30pm; Russell Hinton - Dancing 4pm; Mark Wilson's Dance Night 7pm

Topics:  abba elvis entertainment gig guide gig guide tweed music tijuana cartel tweed entertainment tweed gig guide what's on what's on tweed

Tweed Daily News
