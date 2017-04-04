24°
Tweed group delivers care packages to flood victims

Daniel McKenzie
| 4th Apr 2017 5:57 PM
Penny Hockings from Tweed Floods Community Drive - Non-Perishable Items, inspects unfathomable damage to personal property in Dignan St, Burringbar on Tuesday, as the group dropped off items for residents.
Penny Hockings from Tweed Floods Community Drive - Non-Perishable Items, inspects unfathomable damage to personal property in Dignan St, Burringbar on Tuesday, as the group dropped off items for residents. Daniel McKenzie

THE first batch of care packages prepared by a Tweed residents' group reached Crabbes Creek and Burringbar on Tuesday.

As the communities became fully accessible by road, Tweed Daily News accompanied Tweed Floods Community Drive - Non-Perishable Items', who were visiting the towns in cars loaded with essential items donated by the Tweed community.

United in the hope of providing first-hand help to those most affected, a scene of tragedy awaited, as the aftermath of severe flooding saw once empty roadsides piled up with destroyed belongings, with the once loved and treasured items providing a sobering reminder of the devastation residents have faced.

But they say a rising sun shall dawn on triumph and tragedy alike, and in the face of severe hardship, the human spirit endures.

"Lots of stuff was lost, but no lives,” Crabbes Creek resident Tracey Quinn said.

"It's only a house; they're things that we can fix and replace.”

Ms Quinn, who said she basically lost everything, described the scene of a tight-knit community brought even closer together in the aftermath of last week's floods.

Describing Crabbes Creek General Store as the heartbeat of the town, Ms Quinn said residents came together to help a friend in need.

"If you had of been here and seen the community at work, they're a bunch of maniacs,” she said.

"We met here (shop) because this is our hub, this is where the life of the community is, from here.

"We started here, then walked up the street with mops and buckets doing each house along the way, then went to my house across the road here and did that.

"We lost everything, but we're a strong community.”

Ms Quinn said Crabbes Creek was a strong and proud community, but the help and support shown from the Tweed Floods' group would be greatly appreciated.

"We haven't asked for anything as we usually do things within ourselves here and figure things out,” she said.

"It's very overwhelming for people when you're not used to support, but we're very, very grateful.”

Moving onto Burringbar, the group were met with more of the same, when door knocking homes in Hunter and Dignan Streets, ensuring residents knew they weren't alone.

Surveying the scene of devastation as items were distributed to those in need, Tweed Floods' group organiser Penny Hockings said being at ground zero allowed the group to reach those in need directly, which was a main aim of the formation of the group.

"We wanted to get it straight to the people who need it,” Ms Hockings said.

"It's our community, and it's a small community. It's basic stuff that people are needing, to let them know you care.”

Burringbar resident Debbie Smith met the group with open arms after losing all her essential items and more in the floods.

After water flooded into her home and through the roof on Thursday night, Ms Smith described a waterfall, which left her bereft of the necessities needed to get by.

While proud and hesitant, Ms Smith acknowledged that she did need help, especially since losing perishables after her power went out on Friday, and didn't return until Sunday.

"It was like the end of the world,” Ms Smith said.

"But this help is huge and I'd be buggered without it. I haven't lost much compared to some, but to me it was a lot, so these people are amazing.”

After seeing a friend lose everything in the 2011 flooding of Brisbane, Ms Hockings knows all too well the long-term effects facing residents trying to get back on their feet.

With that knowledge, Ms Hockings was eager to help and with the assistance of Tweed councillor and group co-founder Dot Holdem, was blown away by the line of residents lining up to help.

"Me and Dot were talking and we decided that we needed to do something. So it became a Facebook page and we've communicated it out that way,” Ms Hockings said.

"I got the first drop off Sunday morning and by the end of Sunday, I couldn't walk in my lounge room. Dot was the same.”

The group will coordinate more drops which will continue throughout the week and beyond, if required.

Although their lounge rooms are filled with good ranging from food, water, nappies, toilet paper, tissues, towels and more, the load has been lessened by businesses who had now come aboard.

"Cabarita Sports Club has come on board and they're going to donate space,” Ms Hockings said.

"They've got a bus they'll use if we need stuff picked up and Kingscliff Bowls Club are doing the same thing, while Tweed Bowls Club are actually doing toiletry bags.

"Australian company Suken Organics have donated 650ml bottles of shampoo.

"So we now have the storage, so if we need to store it, we will store it, rather than dump it all where it's not needed.

"It's not a city, these people are all about community and we're dry, we survived and it didn't get us, so why would you not help.”

For more information, visit weed Floods Community Drive - Non Perishable Items on Facebook, where a list is posted displaying what items are needed.

  • More help is on its way, with the Burringbar and Mooball Villages Flood De-brief Potluck Dinner on Thursday night at Burringbar Public School at 5.30 pm.

Organisers encourage all to bring a plate or pot of comfort food to share, while processing the floods together. Visit Burringbar Public School on Facebook for details.

  • There will also be a fundraiser at Crabbes Creek Community Hall on Friday night to raise funds to buy items for affected residents in the Crabbes Creek community.
Topics:  burringbar crabbes creek flooding floods tweed community tweedflood tweed flood tweed floods community drive weather

