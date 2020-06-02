Tweed gym owner shares theory behind lifted restrictions

The Tweed personal trainer can open her boutique gym on June 13 after the NSW Government today announced a further ease in restrictions. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp

ADVOCATING for an industry dedicated to improving health has finally paid off for gym owner Caroline Bellinger.

The Tweed personal trainer can open her boutique gym on June 13 after the NSW Government today announced a further ease in restrictions.

From next weekend, indoor fitness activities like yoga, pilates or group training sessions will be allowed, but class sizes will be capped at 10 people.

Ms Bellenger joined forces with Fitness Australia, NSW Labor Leader Jodi McKay and Shadow Minister for Finance and Small Business Daniel Mookhey to lobby the State Government.

"If restrictions hadn't eased for the fitness industry today we would have gone ballistic. We'd still be sitting here shaking our heads," Ms Bellenger said.

"All week all I was watching NRL players hugging each other on the field.

"The opposition party was very supportive and I think it has been lifted because of the pressure of the fitness industry and people power."

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said COVID-19 safety plans for each activity or sport was critical to enable this restart.

"Sport and businesses will need to do things a little differently than in pre-COVID-19 times and following their safety plan is key to keeping people safe," Mr Hazzard said.

"Re-opening kids' sporting competitions on 1 July 2020 gives groups and local government which manages many of these facilities, time to work through all the new changes."

From Saturday 13 June 2020 the following will be allowed in NSW:

fitness, gymnasiums, pilates, yoga and dance studios can reopen with up to 10 people per class and 100 people in an indoor venue

community centres, including their recreational facilities can reopen

some indoor recreational facilities including pools and saunas can reopen with restricted numbers

tattoo and massage parlours can reopen with up to 10 clients.

The four square metre rule must be applied at all times.

Kids' sport and community sport competitions can restart for those aged 18 years and under from Wednesday 1 July 2020.

The return date for adult community sport activities will be made at a later stage.