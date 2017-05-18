23°
Tweed Heads adds Campion to coaching ranks

Daniel McKenzie
| 18th May 2017 9:32 AM
New Seagulls' assistant coach Kevin Campion lays a tackle in a State of Origin match during his playing days.
New Seagulls' assistant coach Kevin Campion lays a tackle in a State of Origin match during his playing days. DEAN LEWINS

TWEED Heads Seagulls have pulled off a major coup by adding former Queensland State of Origin forward Kevin Campion to their coaching ranks.

Campion, who played 241 first grade NRL and Super League games across 12 seasons, will link up with the Intrust Super Cup (ISC) club he began his NRL career with back in 1993, when they were in the top-flight.

Campion, who was Ivan Cleary's assistant coach at the Warriors in 2005 the first year after retiring as a player with North Queensland, will assist Seagulls coach Aaron Zimmerle after the departure of Clint Barends three rounds into the season due to work commitments.

"We are very lucky to have Kevin joining our young squad,” Zimmerle said.

"While the effort of our team this year has frequently been there in matches, we have been guilty of lacking a mental toughness to stay in the grind and bounce back from error or penalty.

"Campo, as a player, was as tough as they come and I am sure he will be great in helping our younger players harden up to the demands of the Intrust Cup.

"He will also focus on our defence and, in conjunction with our wrestling coach James McSweeney, will help improve the players' individual techniques.”

Kevin Campion at a press conference after the NRL Grand Final breakfast at Star City Casino in 2002 in his NZ Warriors days.
Kevin Campion at a press conference after the NRL Grand Final breakfast at Star City Casino in 2002 in his NZ Warriors days. DEAN LEWINS

The move is a boost for the struggling Seagulls, who sit last on the ISC ladder, with just one after 10 rounds.

Campion, who has been a regular spectator at Seagulls' home games in the past, said he was happy to be back at the club he felt a strong connection to.

"I thought I'd put up my hand to give Zimmo (Aaron Zimmerle) a hand with another voice and help him with what he is working towards,” he said.

"He's been a man down since Clint had to finish up and it's great to be involved with the Seagulls again.

"I came down from Sarina in 1992 with Jamie Goddard, who was from Mt Isa, and debuted with the Seagulls when they were in the top competition.

"I've always felt an affinity with the club, and football on the Gold Coast generally be it the Seagulls, Chargers or Titans.

"The Seagulls are over 100 years old, so I'm really happy to play a small part in continuing that tradition and hopefully getting some results.”

Topics:  intrust super cup isc kevin campion queensland cu rugby league seagulls sport state of origin tweed heads seagulls tweed sport

