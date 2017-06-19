Tweed Heads auditorium set to reopen

AS work continues on the Tweed Heads Library upgrade, the finishing touches are being made to the main entrance foyer for a reopening of the auditorium.

The new auditorium is expected to open at the end of June and will feature a new accessible toilet, upgrades to the existing toilets and improvements to the kitchen area, complementing a new all-access ramp built to the foyer entrance.

"The reopening of the auditorium had been pushed back a number of weeks because of unforeseen issues with renovating the library building,” council's community and natural resources director Tracey Stinson said.

"While this has required a number of additional steps with the building, council has been liaising closely with auditorium users to arrange alternative venues.

"However, we appreciate the inconvenience this has caused for a number of events. From July, it will be business as usual for community access to the auditorium.

"We have made the most of the delay by using the time to rewire the building, so a more customer-friendly electronic booking system for library users will be up and running in time for the library reopening.”

Ms Stinson said work in the rest of the library site was progressing steadily, and believes the facility should open to to the public in December.