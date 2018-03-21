Tweed Heads Cemetery opens last block of land available

THE last ever block of land set aside for graves at Tweed Heads Cemetery is now available for the lawn burials.

While several hundred sites are still available in the established areas of the cemetery, the opening of the last block of land will ensure the Kirkwood Rd cemetery remains open for burials for at least 10-15 years.

Cemetery administrator John Stennett said the new site provided grieving families with more options, having sold a plot in the new area to a family before the site was completed.

"It's even better now and the community will be pleased with this addition to the interment choices at Tweed,” Mr Stennett said.

Tweed Shire Council Asset Coordinator Peter Ganser said the cemetery served as a respectable place to bury loved ones.

"The site is secluded and private, lined with mature trees on both sides and easily accessible by visitors,” Mr Ganser said.

"The area has a protection fence placed along its length and has a number of water outlets to allow easy filling of vases when loved ones visit and leave floral tributes for the departed.

"We have also run in an all-weather road to the section to ensure easy access for hearses and safe walking access for visitors, which has also improved access to the general cemetery sites on the way to this new area.”

The site also has major opportunities for ash memorials and development of these sites will extend the active life of this cemetery site for well over 50 years.

For more information about Tweed Heads Cemetery, contact the Cemetery Administrator on 02 6670 2435 or visit www.tweed.nsw.gov.au/Cemeteries.