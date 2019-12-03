Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MAKEOVER: The Tweed Heads Civic Centre will reopen after undergoing a $1.2million rennovation.
MAKEOVER: The Tweed Heads Civic Centre will reopen after undergoing a $1.2million rennovation.
Community

Tweed Heads Civic Centre’s million-dollar makeover nearly complete

bob anthony
3rd Dec 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK on the $1.2 million Tweed Heads Civic and Cultural Centre redevelopment is nearing completion, with construction on track to be completed in early December and an official opening planned for early 2020.

The upgraded facility includes an outdoor plaza with a direct pathway for easier access to the library and auditorium and Council’s Tweed Heads Administration Office, contemporary landscaping, an improved drop-off area, accessible parking, better lighting and a more accessible after-hours library book return.

From next Monday, access will be available to the library and auditorium from the front entrances again and the public will now be able to use the front car park off Brett Street.

Tweed Shire Council’s Manager Community and Cultural Services, Robyn Grigg said the upgrade looks modern and refreshed and Council hoped the community would enjoy the new space to meet for coffee, attend a show at the auditorium and enjoy all that the library.

The new social enterprise cafe in the plaza is almost complete and will open to the public in early 2020 serving barista coffee, tea and snacks.

“The cafe will also generate jobs for people in the Tweed, specifically for young and older people, people with disabilities and others who need support to enter the workforce,” she said.

A technical upgrade of the Tweed Heads auditorium was completed in March, which included an electrical and lighting upgrade that will improve lighting energy efficiency by almost 80 percent per hour of use, and improvements to the stage to enhance functionality and to cater for a variety of performances.

For updated information about the project and provide your feedback on the new facilities, visit yoursaytweed.com.au/THCC.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murwillumbah markets gain artistic flair

        premium_icon Murwillumbah markets gain artistic flair

        Lifestyle There will be an artistic flair to the Murwillumbah Farmers’ Market in the lead up to Christmas with local artisans also offering up arts and crafts

        REVEALED: Students name airport cranes

        REVEALED: Students name airport cranes

        Community The imaginations and inventiveness of Tweed and Gold Coast students has resulted in...

        Locals cut up about history getting the chop

        premium_icon Locals cut up about history getting the chop

        News A century-old fig tree will be bulldozed by the end of the week to make way for a...

        Tweed police share details of recent arrests

        premium_icon Tweed police share details of recent arrests

        Crime It has been a busy week for Tweed-Byron police after arresting at least eight...