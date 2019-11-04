Tweed Heads creates history at state championships

The Tweed Primary School touch football team. (From left) Barkou Hart, Pharai Vellere, Cody Williamson, Hunter Fanning, Bill Thomson (front), Maxson Zolles-O'Regan (back, middle), Brock Osborne (back, second from left), Calais Hallett-Wharewaka (middle row, right), Jordan Billing (front, right), Ziah Pakau (back, far right). Picture: Supplied.

THEY are closer to Queensland than to any other school in the state, but Tweed Heads Public School boasts one of the best touch football teams in NSW.

The open boys’ team finished fifth in the NSW Primary School Sports Association touch football championship.

The knockout tournament finished on Monday with the Tweed side winning seven straight games to make the final eight.

Tweed Heads were knocked out of the tournament by eventual champions Harbord Public School at Parramatta’s Doyle Ground.

The 5-2 loss meant Tweed played a consolation game against Orange Public School, which they won to secure fifth place.

The side was coached by Tim Regan, who has guided his players to one of the school’s great sporting successes.

Assistant principal Michael McNamara said in all of the years he had been with the school there had not been a team sporting achievement like this.

“The whole school is proud of them,” McNamara said.

“We had a fundraiser for them before they travelled to Sydney and everyone was very excited.”