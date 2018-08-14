Menu
Login
Tweed Heads residents felt the cold this morning as temperatures dropped.
Tweed Heads residents felt the cold this morning as temperatures dropped. Bev Lacey
News

Tweed Heads feels the freeze

by Matt Seaniger
14th Aug 2018 11:35 AM

TWEED Heads residents felt the cold this morning as temperatures dropped to a low of 5.7 degrees.

Despite being 3C below the monthly average of 9C, it wasn't the coldest morning of the month, which sat at 2.9C on August 9.

The coldest day of the year was 0.6C on June 18, which equalled the coldest day ever for Tweed Heads.

The good news for Tweed Heads residents is we are in for a beautiful day, with a maximum temperature of 22C.

Tomorrow's minimum is not expected to be as harsh as today's either, with Weatherzone predicting a minimum of 8C.

cold weather tweed heads weather
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    WATCH: Firies extinguish car blaze in Banora Point

    WATCH: Firies extinguish car blaze in Banora Point

    News Banora Point Fire and Rescue has released footage of a vehicle fire which was extinguished in Banora Point earlier this morning.

    North Coast health unit denies diphtheria claim

    North Coast health unit denies diphtheria claim

    News Health unit says claims by Shadow Health Minister are "incorrect”.

    Soak up the love and culture at O'Heart Festival

    Soak up the love and culture at O'Heart Festival

    News Tyalgum event offers 'quintessential' Northern Rivers experience.

    First Things First for Tweed Theatre Co

    First Things First for Tweed Theatre Co

    News Old mates navigate complex love life in Tweed Theatre Co's new hit

    Local Partners