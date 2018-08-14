Tweed Heads feels the freeze

Tweed Heads residents felt the cold this morning as temperatures dropped.

Tweed Heads residents felt the cold this morning as temperatures dropped. Bev Lacey

TWEED Heads residents felt the cold this morning as temperatures dropped to a low of 5.7 degrees.

Despite being 3C below the monthly average of 9C, it wasn't the coldest morning of the month, which sat at 2.9C on August 9.

The coldest day of the year was 0.6C on June 18, which equalled the coldest day ever for Tweed Heads.

The good news for Tweed Heads residents is we are in for a beautiful day, with a maximum temperature of 22C.

Tomorrow's minimum is not expected to be as harsh as today's either, with Weatherzone predicting a minimum of 8C.