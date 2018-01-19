Tweed Heads Library officially opens its doors

TWEED residents have been invited to celebrate the newly refurbished Tweed Heads Library.

While doors have been re-opened since early December, a full schedule of community activities has been scheduled for Monday, January 22, at the library.

The $2.9 million renovation, which took a year to complete, has seen the library's floor space increase from 619 to 1054 square metres and the layout redesigned to allow greater flexibility in use.

Tweed Mayor Katie Milne said the library was an "important facility” for the community and the upgrades had been met with positive feedback.

"Tweed ratepayers make a significant investment of $2.5 million each year to libraries which are by far our most used assets,” Cr Milne said.

Kicking off at 9.30am on Monday, activities will feature 30-minute introductory sessions highlighting a range of library activities, from story time for children and robotics to technology demonstrations for seniors and ancestry study.

Tweed area librarian Selina Ryan said they would also launch three exciting new library services as part of the opening.

"People who read quickly will benefit from our Quick Picks program where we retain seven copies each of our eight most popular titles and offer them on short, one week loans,” Ms Ryan said.

"Our new digital audiobook program will be introduced with more than 1000 popular titles which can be simultaneously loaned up to 100 times and means no more waiting.

"We are also launching a seed library where people can borrow seeds, sow and harvest a crop, then dry and return some seeds to the library next year.

"Not only is this a program which is sustainable, extremely satisfying, great for your health and the environment it also shows how libraries are changing to adapt to community needs.”

Cr Milne will officially open the revamped space in a special ceremony at 10.30am at the Wharf St library in front of guests as part of the day's celebrations.