Tweed Heads Library opens its doors

The newly upgraded Tweed Heads Library is getting ready to be reopened on Friday.
The newly upgraded Tweed Heads Library is getting ready to be reopened on Friday. Contributed
Aisling Brennan
by

BOOK enthusiasts can look forward to discovering their next good book after the Tweed Heads Library reopens Friday, just in time for the start of the school holidays.

The newly renovated library, which was expected to open on Wednesday but was delayed due to incomplete safety and emergency requirements, will offer a number of new services, including self-service borrowing machines and more computers.

"Council (needed) to ensure all fire and emergency systems are checked and signed off before we can allow the public into the building,” council's community and natural resources director Tracey Stinson said.

"Thank you to the library users who have been so patient and cooperative during the upgrade project and these final few steps to get the building ready.

"Library users will see a much larger and more versatile building.

"Floorspace has been increased from 619sq m to 1054sq m, and the layout allows much greater flexibility in use to meet the needs of individuals and groups.”

All library resources will be available to the public from Friday.

However, there will continue to be a couple of areas of the new building that will not be accessible to the public initially, until some finishing touches are added.

An official opening celebration, including a day of community activities, is scheduled for Monday, January 22.

Tweed Daily News
