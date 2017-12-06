Tweed Heads library remains shut for now

JM Kelly Builders Site Supervisor Peter Richardson and Richmond Tweed Regional Library Tweed Area Librarian Selina Ryan discuss the plans for the finishing touches to the upgraded Tweed Heads Library.

JM Kelly Builders Site Supervisor Peter Richardson and Richmond Tweed Regional Library Tweed Area Librarian Selina Ryan discuss the plans for the finishing touches to the upgraded Tweed Heads Library. Contributed

BOOK enthusiasts will have to wait a little longer for the unveiling of the new Tweed Heads Library after renovations weren't finished in time for today's reopening.

After the building shut at Christmas time last year for the facilities to upgraded, council confirmed the building contractors still have some works to complete before the building can be officially opened to the public.

"We apologise to community members about any further inconvenience caused by the delay,” council's community and natural resources director Tracey Stinson said.

"However, we need to make sure all the works are finalised and documentation is in place to ensure the safety and welfare of library staff and users.

"The community has been very supportive and cooperative with Richmond Tweed Regional Library staff during the interim measures to maintain library services while the upgrade is underway.”

Ms Stinson said council was working with the contractors to make sure all of the necessary emergency and safety requirements are completed as soon as possible.

"So there will be added celebration by Council, the RTRL and community members when this wonderful new library is finally open for business,” she said.

"The process of transforming this ageing building into a very modern and functional library space has been a major project, and we are very excited about showing the public the finished product.

"However, we'll just have to hold off a little longer because Council needs to ensure that all fire and emergency systems are checked and signed off before we can allow the public into the building.”