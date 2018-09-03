Menu
A 41-year-old man from Tweed Heads has been charged with possessing meth.
Crime

Tweed Heads man busted with drugs after search

Rick Koenig
by
3rd Sep 2018 10:01 AM

A TWEED Heads man has been charged with possessing ice after police searched him during a routine traffic stop.

Police said about 1.45pm on Friday, they were conduction patrols of Tweed Heads when they saw a black Kia sedan driving on Beryl Street in Tweed Police.

The vehicle was stopped and police spoke to the occupants, which resulted in the search of two people.

During the search, police located drug paraphernalia and a plastic resealable bag containing methamphetamine.

A 41-year-old man from Tweed Heads was arrested and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was issued a Court Attendance Notice for Possess Prohibited Drug.

He is due to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on September 24.

ice tweed byron police district tweed heads
Tweed Daily News

