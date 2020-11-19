Tweed Heads rapper claims prestigious music award

JK-47 has had a huge year which is included releasing his debut album earlier this month, Made For This.

JK-47 has had a huge year which is included releasing his debut album earlier this month, Made For This.

TWEED HEADS SOUTH rapper JK-47, full name Jacob Paulson, has claimed the Triple J Unearthed Artist of the Year award for 2020.

The recognition continues a whirlwind year for the local artist who released his debut album, Made for this, in September.

Made for this was also nominated for Triple J Australian Album of the Year.

On his official Instagram page, JK-47 thanked his supporters and family who had helped him while making the record.

“Came a long way from how it was to how it is today. But I could never have done this alone,” he said.

In addition, JK-47 won the NIMAs music competition and performed at Australia’s most recognised indigenous music awards.

Speaking to the Northern Star earlier this year about his debut album, the 22-year old said that his family fuelled him to make good music.

“I am just humbled, like I got married and I am a father, so it’s bigger than just music like I think that’s bigger and when you care about the things that really matter all those other things will follow along,” he said.

“When you just care about that (music) and something falls through or you don’t get it, that’s where you let yourself down so I’ve just been focusing on the stuff that really matters like my wellbeing … and my son and raising him right and being a good husband and being a good role model for the community.”

SEE MORE: Rapid rise for rapper juggling fame, fatherhood and music