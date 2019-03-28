Menu
Tweed Heads has secured the Queensland Premier League reserve grade title.
Bowls

Tweed Heads secure first premier league crown

Michael Doyle
by
BOWLS: Tweed Heads has capped off a successful Queensland Premier League season by capturing the reserve grade premiership.

Both the Tweed premier grade and reserve grade finished the season second on the table, and progressed through to last weekend's finals at Helensvale.

The reserve grade side made it through to the grand final where they defeated Enoggera.

This is the first premier league title claimed by the club, and club manager Wayne Turley said it was a huge accomplishment.

"We have recruited really well over the last 12 months and changed a few things around the club culture,” Turley said.

"There is a great group of people here - we trained really hard.”

The success continued for the club on Monday when its bowlers took out the B-Grade championship in the Tweed Valley Shield.

More success could come their way this weekend, when all five teams in the Queensland 7s competition compete in the finals.

"This is huge for us - we have a really good mix of people across the teams and to have all five make finals is great,” Turley said.

