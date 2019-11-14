Menu
Bowls

Tweed Heads wins historic double

14th Nov 2019 5:00 AM

TWEED Heads Bowls Club is celebrating its recent victory at the Queensland Champion of Champions tournament.

For the first time, the same club has won the men’s and women’s four-person team event in the same year.

The men’s side of Max Jaffray, Kelvin Kerkow, Kurt Brown and Wayne Turley defeated the team from Bargara in the final while the women’s team of Kira Bourke, Jessica Srisamruaybai, Claire Turley and Chloe Stewart defeated Maroochydore.

The Turleys have also become the first husband and wife pairing to be a part of winning sides in the same year.

This caps off what has been a terrific 2019 for the club, with Kira Bourke being named under-18s Australian female bowler of the year.

Bourke won the Junior Golden Nugget earlier this year, in her final attempt at the crown.

Tweed Daily News

